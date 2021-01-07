Global Marijuana Industry 2020 Research Report by Key Players with Forecast 2028: Lexaria Corp, MMJ America, Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, mCig Inc

Global Marijuana market report presents the market analysis on the basis of several factors. Report gives the in depth analysis on the major countries of key regions where the market is growing. In addition, report describes the wide ranging knowledge about the major companies in this industry and the key strategies accepted by them to survive and rise in the studied industry.
NOTE: This report include the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry And new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of Covid-19 on Industry trends
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).
By Company
- Cara Therapeutics
- Cannabis Sativa
- CannaGrow Holdings
- United Cannabis
- Growblox Sciences
- GreenGro Technologies
- GW Pharmaceuticals
- Lexaria Corp
- MMJ America
The key insights of the Marijuana Market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Marijuana market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The Marijuana market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2028 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2020-2028 market development trends of Marijuana Market.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Marijuana Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
- For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Marijuana as well as some small players.
By Type
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application
- Chronic Pain
- Arthritis
- Migraine
- Cancer
- Others
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
This report provides comprehensive analysis of
- Key market segments and sub-segments
- Evolving market trends and dynamics
- Changing supply and demand scenarios
- Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting
- Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive insights
- Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs
