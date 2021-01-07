Global Marijuana Industry 2020 Research Report by Key Players with Forecast 2028: Lexaria Corp, MMJ America, Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, mCig Inc

Global Marijuana market report presents the market analysis on the basis of several factors. Report gives the in depth analysis on the major countries of key regions where the market is growing. In addition, report describes the wide ranging knowledge about the major companies in this industry and the key strategies accepted by them to survive and rise in the studied industry.

NOTE: This report include the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry And new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of Covid-19 on Industry trends

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

By Company

Cara Therapeutics

Cannabis Sativa

CannaGrow Holdings

United Cannabis

Growblox Sciences

GreenGro Technologies

GW Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Corp

MMJ America

The key insights of the Marijuana Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Marijuana market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Marijuana market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2028 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2028 market development trends of Marijuana Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Marijuana Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Marijuana as well as some small players.

By Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

