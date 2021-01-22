Global Mango Puree Market : The 2020-2030 Market and Growth Factor Outlook | Dohler GmbH, AGRANA Group-Services GmbH, 7D Food International, Inc., Varadaraja Foods Private Limited, Superior Foods, Inc.,etc.

The report “Global Mango Puree Market, By Nature (Organic Mango Puree and Conventional Mango Puree), By Packaging (Can, Pouch, Jar, and Bottle), By Distribution Channel (Retail stores, Specialty store, Department store, Super market, Hypermarket, and E-commerce), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global mango puree market is projected to grow from US$ 1022 million in 2020 to US$ 1968.6 million by 2029. Rising demand in food industry is a key factor driving growth of the global mango puree market. In addition, increasing usages as flavoring agents in the mango puree is creating its huge demand across the globe is major factor propelling growth of the global mango puree market. Furthermore, increasing use of mango puree in order to make beverages such as milkshakes, fruit drinks, and a variety of jams and jellies is expected to boost growth of the global mango puree market in the near future. Increasing consumer’s preferences for organic mango products in order to avoid chemical products for health reasons is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global mango puree market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2017, for instance, Tree Top Inc. has expanded its line of nutritious, mess-free, and portable pouches, with Tree Top Fruit & Grains and Tree Top Fruit & Veggies Pouches, in response to growing demand for more healthy options in the snack aisle with mango puree.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global mango puree market accounted for US$ 1022 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

By nature, the organic mango puree segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to easy availability of this product across the globe.

By packaging, the pouch segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to their flexibility and ability to keep the product fresh and best to store liquid and semi-liquid products.

By distribution channel, the retail stores segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to ease in the availability and verity in packaging Quantity.

By region, Asia Pacific mango puree market accounted for major revenue share in the global mango puree market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to high production of mango in the countries of the region, along with presence of large number of key players especially in India, Thailand, and Pakistan in this region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mango Puree Market”, By Nature (Organic Mango Puree and Conventional Mango Puree), By Packaging (Can, Pouch, Jar, and Bottle) By Distribution Channel (Retail stores, Specialty store, Department store, Super market, Hypermarket, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

Links

The prominent player operating in the global mango puree market includes Dohler GmbH, AGRANA Group-Services GmbH, 7D Food International, Inc., Varadaraja Foods Private Limited, Superior Foods, Inc., Tree Top Inc., Galla Foods Ltd., and Mother India Farms.

