Global Mango Butter Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Mango Butter, which studied Mango Butter industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking. Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.

Foremost key players operating in the global Mango Butter market include:

Avi Natural

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama Group

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Alzo International Incorporated

AOT

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Application Outline:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Mango Butter Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Mango Butter Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Mango Butter Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Mango Butter Market in Major Countries

7 North America Mango Butter Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Mango Butter Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Mango Butter Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Mango Butter Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

