Global Magnetometers Market Inclining Emerging Opportunities, Sweeping Trends, In-Depth Analysis

Magnetometers market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on magnetometers market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Magnetometers market on the basis of product has been segmented as single axis, 3-axis, and 3D.

Based on form factor, magnetometers market has been segmented into stationary magnetometers, and portable/mobile magnetometers.

On the basis of technology, magnetometers market has been segmented into MEMS, magneto resistive, fluxgate/coil, hall effect, magneto inductive, SQUID, optically pumped, and nuclear precession.

On the basis of application, magnetometers market has been segmented into consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, education & research, commercial, healthcare monitoring, security, forensic, image processing of the magnetic data, and others. Consumer electronics have been further segmented into smartphones, tablets, and optical storage. Aerospace & defense has been further segmented into airborne and UAV, ground, marine, and space operations (plasma flows). Commercial has been further segmented into mineral exploration, coal exploration, oil & gas exploration, natural calamities research and monitoring (earthquakes and volcanology), archaeology, automotive, and others. Oil & gas exploration has been further sub segmented into pipeline monitoring, and drilling.

North America will dominate the magnetometers market due to the surging level of investment in various industries such as consumer electronics, aeronautics and others, while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the rising applications in healthcare sector along with increasing demand of high quality monitoring system in India and China.

The major players covered in the magnetometers market report are Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Bartington Instruments Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation., Cryogenic Limited., FOERSTER Holding GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Gem Systems Advanced Magnetometers., Geometrics, Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., Scintrex, Marine Magnetics Corp., Tristan Technologies, Inc., VectorNav Technologies, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

