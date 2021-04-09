Global Magnetic Sensor Market May Set New Growth| Bosch Sensortec GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, NVE Corporation, MultiDimension Technology Co.,Ltd

Market Scenario of the Magnetic Sensor Market:

Global magnetic sensor market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.90 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of magnetic sensor in various applications and technological advancement in sensing technologies is the factor for the growth of this market. Magnetic sensor is used to analyse the changes and other occurrence in the magnetic field. In simple words, magnetic sensor is a device which is used to convert the magnetic field into an electrical signal. Hall Effect, giant magnetoresistance, tunnel magnetoresistance and other are some of the common technologies which are used in the magnetic sensor. The main function of the magnetic sensor is sensing, positioning, speed detection, proximity and others. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive and others.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing regulations associated with the energy efficient systems and automobiles is driving the market growth

Growth in consumer electronics and appliances will also propel this market growth

Rising demand of magnetic sensor from automotive industry will also act as a driver for the growth of this market

Increasing demand of various sensing components for different industrial uses is also propelling the market growth

Growing popularity of smartphones acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Decreasing Average Selling Prices (ASPs) of semiconductors & sensors is restraining the market growth

Increasing problem associated with the high temperature which affects the conductor resistance can also hamper the market growth

Issues related to technological limitations along with incompatible magnetic field strength also acts as a market restraint

Global Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Hall Effect

Anisotropic Magnetoresistance

Giant Magnetoresistance

Tunnel Magnetoresistance

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

By End-User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Competitive Rivalry:

Top Players: ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD., Baumer, Crocus Technology, Elmos Semiconductor AG, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., Magnetic Sensors Corporation, Melexis, TDK Corporation, Sensitec GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, NVE Corporation, MultiDimension Technology Co.,Ltd., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., among others.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

