Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

MRI is a non-invasive imaging technology that generates three-dimensional, comprehensive anatomical pictures. It is focused on advanced technology that stimulates and recognizes changes in the orientation of the rotation axis of the protons discovered in the water that makes up the living tissues. MRI enables your doctor to diagnose a disease or wound and can monitor how well you’re doing with your therapy. It is particularly helpful when searching at smooth tissues and the nervous system. It may be used to assist diagnose or track therapy for a number of circumstances in the heart, abdomen and pelvis.

Segmentation: Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

By Field Strength

High-Field MRI Systems (1.5t to 3t) 5t MRI Systems 3t MRI Systems

Low-To-Mid-Field MRI Systems (<1.5t)

Very-High-Field MRI Systems (4t and Above)

By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Standard Bore MRI

Wide-Bore MRI

Open MRI Systems

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

Competitive Analysis:

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market are Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Aspect Imaging., Bruker, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, ESAOTE SPA, FONAR, Neusoft Corporation, Mindray DS USA, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, ONEX Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Quality Electrodynamics, LLC, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Magritek Ltd and others.

