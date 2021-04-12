Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Offered in New Research Forecasted through 2027 | General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG

The magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. Global magnetic resonance imaging market, based on the field strength into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The high-field MRI systems is the largest segment among the field strength segment in the magnetic resonance imaging market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The low-field MRI systems segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The low-field MRIs segment is also expected to dominate due to the attractive costs as they are two to three times less expensive to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) than that of the high-field counterparts.

The market for magnetic resonance imaging is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding early detection of diseases, technological advancements in magnetic resonance imaging, and increasing funding and initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote MRI technology across the world are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid MRI systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Emerging Players:

General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding. For instance, in June 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation introduced a new ultra-high resolution research-enabled 3T MRI System that allows for more accurate tissue diagnosis at early disease stages. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Field Strength

Low-Field MRI Systems

High-Field MRI Systems

Ultra-High Field MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

