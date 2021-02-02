Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market Expected To Grow At Around 102.96% CAGR During The Forecast Period

As per the researchers at Zion Market Research, the valuation of the global magnetic refrigeration market was at about USD 1.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to attain around USD 6.89 billion by 2025, expanding at around 102.96% CAGR during the forecast period. A few of the leading players within the global magnetic refrigeration market consist of Camfridge Ltd., Cooltech Applications, General Electric, Astronautics Corporation, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, and BASF SE.

Elevated Product Life Cycle Likely To Drive The Growth Of The Global Market

The elevated product life cycle, lightweight, and lower price of the magnetic refrigeration is projected to fuel the substantial expansion of the global magnetic refrigeration market during the forecast period. Magnetic refrigeration has numerous benefits, like large temperature range, environmental sustainability, and higher efficiency when compared to its conventional equivalents. Moreover, the benefits of vapor compression and vapor absorption cycles are expected to drive the requirement for magnetic refrigeration in the coming years. In addition, the rising use of magnetic refrigeration within the transportation domain is also anticipated to bring up new avenues for the manufactures of magnetic refrigeration.

By Application, Commercial Segment Anticipated To Grab The Biggest Market Share

Based on application, the commercial segment comprises places that are utilized for businesses like malls, shops, and offices, among others. during the forecast period, the magnetic refrigeration market is projected to be ruled by the commercial application segment as a majority of the market players are concentrating primarily on the commercial application for introducing their magnetic refrigeration products. The magnetic refrigeration systems consume low energy and this is the key factor driving its stipulation from the commercial application.

Europe Projected To Continue Its Market Dominance During The Forecast Period

Europe is projected to hold the biggest share in the global magnetic refrigeration market during the forecast period. Within Europe, a key market share is held by Germany, France, and the UK; the rising alertness in relation to global warming and the prohibition of high-GWP refrigerants in a range of industrial applications, thereby fueling the growth of the magnetic refrigeration market in this region. North America is also projected to be the 2nd-biggest magnetic refrigeration market and is anticipated to be the most rapidly developing regional market in the coming years. The substantial rate of growth in the developing nations is owing to the strict refrigerant standards in these nations. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific magnetic refrigeration market is also anticipated to observe comparatively quicker expansion. The US, country-wise, is anticipated to be the biggest magnetic refrigeration market; whereas Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Japan, Italy, Brazil, China, and India are projected to be other key markets for magnetic refrigeration during the forecast period.

The global magnetic refrigeration market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Refrigeration Systems Refrigerators Cabinet Displays Freezers Beverage Coolers Ice Cream Cabinets

Air Conditioning Systems Stationary Air Conditioners Mobile Air Conditioners Chillers

Heat Pumps

By Application:

Domestic

Commercial

Transportation Logistics Automotive Aerospace Marine

Industrial Food & Beverage Processing and Storage Healthcare



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



