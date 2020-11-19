Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis Up To 2026 | GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MR Solutions, Capintec Inc, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG

Global magnetic particle imaging market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major companies functioning in global magnetic particle imaging market are Bruker, Magnetic Insight, Inc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mediso Ltd, MILabs B.V., Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MR Solutions, Capintec Inc, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, , Hitachi, Ltd, LI-COR Inc, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Pure Devices GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec, CMR Naviscan, PerkinElmer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, COMSOL INC among others.

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast Magnetic Particle Imaging market on the basis of type, function and application.

Market Drivers

Advancement in 2D to 3D technology is driving the market growth

Healthcare expenditures towards surgery procedures is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing disease related to blood vessel such as angina pectoris will propel the market in the forecast period

Rising ageing population is also escalating the market for a long run

Market Restraints

High installation cost of machinery is hampering the market growth

Technological & procedural limitations will limit the growth of the market

Strict government regulation may hamper the market in the forecast period

Key Developement:

In September 2019, Magnetic Insight, Inc., a leader in magnetic particle imaging, introduced its product “Momentum CT”, which exhibits the role as magnetic nanoparticles tracers. This will lead Magnetic Insight, Inc., to increase its product offerings in the market

In March 2019, Magnetic Insight, Inc., the leader in magnetic particle imaging introduced its product first localized MPI named as hyper, which will be useful in hyperthermia, drug release and cell activation. This will lead Magnetic Insight, Inc., to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Segmentation: Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market

By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

By Application

Vascular Imaging

Perfusion Imaging

Oncology Imaging

Cell Tracking

Inflammation Imaging

Trauma Imaging

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

Middle East and Afric

