Global Machinery Manufacturing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The machinery manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $5705.91 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the machinery manufacturing market is due to high demand for general purpose machinery such as pumps, compressors, elevators, metros, and packaging machinery, global investments in agriculture, construction, and power generation industries.

The machinery manufacturing market consists of sales of industrial and commercial machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial and commercial machinery. These establishments assemble parts into components, sub-assemblies and complete machines.

The machinery manufacturing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the machinery manufacturing market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Canon Inc., General Electric Company, Deere & Company, United Technologies Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Sandvik Inc., Dover Corporation, and Applied Materials Inc., and Otis Elevator Company.

The global machinery manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The machinery manufacturing market is segmented into the other general purpose machinery manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing, engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing, metalworking machinery manufacturing, ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing, commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing, industrial machinery manufacturing. Among these segments, other general purpose machinery manufacturing is the largest segment in the global machinery manufacturing market.

The machinery manufacturing market report describes and explains the global machinery manufacturing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The machinery manufacturing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global machinery manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global machinery manufacturing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

