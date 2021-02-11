Global Machine Vision Market to Reach $ 12.9 billion by 2025

The global machine vision market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of machine vision across the globe are growing demand for quality inspection and automation in various industrial verticals, rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems across the various industries such as chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, packaging, and automotive industries.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/machine-vision-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

Insight by Offering

Based on offering, the global machine vision market is categorized into hardware and software. In 2019, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the machine vision market. The segment is also expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Insight by Product

On the basis of product, the global machine vision market is bifurcated into PC based, and smart-camera based. In 2020, the PC based segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period. However, smart camera-based system is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing adoption of cameras in 3D imaging.

Insight by Application

On the basis of application, the global machine vision market is categorized into quality assurance & inspection, positioning & guidance, measurement, and identification. In 2020, the quality assurance and inspection segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period. However, identification segment is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to various advantages and opportunities offered by the technology globally.

Insight by End User

On the basis of end user, the global machine vision market is categorized into automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronics & semiconductor, pulp & paper, printing & labeling, food & beverage (packaging and bottling), glass & metal, postal & logistics, and others. In 2020, the automotive industry segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period.

Machine vision in the automotive industry is majorly utilized for inspection purposes such as absence or presence checking, error proofing, assembly verification, and final inspection. Besides, machine vision systems are also used for robotic guidance, dimensional gauging, and testing automation purposes, which come under the measure, gauge, and guide applications.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/machine-vision-market/customize-report

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary factors driving the growth of the global machine vision market are:

Growing adoption of 3D machine vision systems

Growing need for quality inspection and automation

Rising demand for vision-guided robotics systems

Rising need for inspection in food and packaging industries

Increasing need for ASICs



Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue contributor in the machine vision market. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India, are experiencing increase in terms of adoption of machine vision products and solutions compared with other regions. Growing research and development investments, and increasing manufacturing and electronics industries are expected to accelerate the growth of the machine vision market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global machine vision market include Microscan Systems, Inc., Basler AG, OMRON Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Intel Corporation, ISRA Vision, Sick AG, and FLIR Systems.

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com