Global Machine Vision Market Set to Rise at 6.0% CAGR, from 2020 to 2025

The report “Machine Vision Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Product (PC Based, Smart-Camera Based), by Application (Quality Assurance and Inspection, Positioning and Guidance, Measurement, Identification), by End User (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labeling, Food & Beverage [Packaging and Bottling], Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics, Others) – Global Forecast to 2025″, market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of machine vision across the globe are growing demand for quality inspection and automation in various industrial verticals, rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems across the various industries such as chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, packaging, and automotive industries.

To Get free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/machine-vision-market/request-sample

On the basis of application, the global machine vision market is categorized into quality assurance & inspection, positioning & guidance, measurement, and identification. In 2020, the quality assurance and inspection segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period. However, identification segment is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to various advantages and opportunities offered by the technology globally.

“Asia-Pacific to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.”

Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue contributor in the machine vision market. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India, are experiencing increase in terms of adoption of machine vision products and solutions compared with other regions.

Some of the major players in the global machine vision market include Microscan Systems, Inc., Basler AG, OMRON Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Intel Corporation, ISRA Vision, Sick AG, and FLIR Systems.

Get Extra Discount @ : https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/machine-vision-market/customize-report

Global Machine Vision Market Coverage

Offering Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Hardware

Software

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

PC Based

Smart Camera-Based

Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

End User Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pulp & Paper

Printing & Labeling

Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling)

Glass & Metal

Postal & Logistics

Others

Browse Related Report

Global cold chain market : https://bit.ly/3kuDTjh

Global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market : https://bit.ly/3mlXH8S

Global Hospital Lighting Market : https://bit.ly/3mmH2SX

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com