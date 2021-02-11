Global Machine Translation Market is Anticipated to Observe a CAGR of 14.9% during the Forecast Period

The global machine translation market was valued at USD 540.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 1,354.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of machine translation across the globe are increasing volume of big data all over the internet, increasing popularity of cloud-based applications, and increase in the number of students undertaking higher education courses abroad.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Based on Technology, the global machine translation market is categorized into statistical machine translation (SMT), rule-based machine translation (RBMT), neural machine translation (NMT), and Others. In 2019, the SMT technology segment dominated the machine translation market. The high market share of the category is due to the offers various benefits over other machine translation technologies in terms of customizability, community collaboration, resource requirement, and others. Benefits associated with SMT over other machine translation technologies, including RBMT, EBMT and HMT, are helping towards acceptance of this technology.

Insight by Deployment Type

On the basis of deployment type, the global machine translation market is categorized into on-premises, and cloud. During the forecast period, the on-premises machine translation market is expected to grow at the faster rate. The major factor driving the growth of the on-premises market is increasing demand for on-premise machine translation systems from the corporate sector that requires high confidentiality.

Insight by Application

On the basis of application, the global machine translation market is categorized into military & defense, healthcare & life sciences, automotive, travel & hospitality, legal & law firms, banking & finance, electronics, it & telecom services, retail & manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. During the forecast period, the retail & manufacturing category is expected to be the fastest growing category. The major factor driving the growth of this category are increasing demand of machine translation among retailers to enhance their influence and sales across borders and implement a go-to-market strategy.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue contributor in the machine translation market Growing demand for machine translation in military and defense sector will fuel growth for machine translation market in the region.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing machine translation market during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The growth of this market in region is majorly due to the significant growth of overseas businesses, large customer base, rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), growing income levels, and the presence of different languages in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global machine translation market include Microsoft Corporation, Baidu, Google LLC, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon, Systran International, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Lionbridge Technologies Inc., SDL Plc, and Honyaku Center Inc.

