Global Lysine Market Will Reach USD 13.05 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

The lysine market is expected to grow from USD 7.32 billion in 2020 to USD 13.05 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 35.8% in the year 2020 due to increasing consumption of chicken, pork, and duck in countries like Japan and China. Various other South-East Asian countries drive the market due to increasing demand for natural ingredients and growing meat consumption. North America is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the limited availability of major feedstock and increasing use of lysine as body supplements. In the region, the US holds the major share due to the development of new products for sports activities. Latin America region is dominated by Brazil and Mexico, owing to growing poultry and beef exports. The Europe region is expected to grow, owing to the increasing awareness about food safety and increased focus on the nutritional requirements of the animals.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Avantor Performance Materials LLC, Evonik Industries, Swanson Health Products, Aspartame, Amino GmbH, AJINOMOTO Co., Inc., Yamei, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, CJ CheilJedang Corp, Elixir Group, and Meihua Group. In November 2016, a rapidly growing international trader and distributor of raw materials, Globe Ingredients was acquired by Barentz. Globe Ingredients is based in Serbia, Colombia, Holland, and China. This acquisition will help the company expand its product portfolio and expand the wide network of high-quality animal nutrition supplies.

The livestock segment is classified into poultry, swine, and others. The swine segment held the largest share of 48.2% in the year 2020, owing to the high nutrition like vitamins, minerals, niacin, iron, and phosphorus. Poultry segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for processed meat, the necessity for meat quality improvement, and improvement in flock performance and balanced nutrition. Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, animal feed, food & dietary supplements, and others. The animal feed segment held the largest share of 45.8% in the year 2020 due to the cost-efficient substitutes of lysine and the low cost of animal feed. Food & Dietary segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising demand for protein supplements, rising living standards, population expansion, and rising demand for sports nutrition.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing usage and benefits of lysine in animal feed, health benefits associated with the consumption of lysine, rising demand for functional foods, increase in the number of health consumption, and use of lysine by cattle feed. The factors hampering the market growth are shortage in feedstock supply, fluctuating raw material prices, and stringent government regulations. The use of lysine for the production of lysine monohydrochloride will provide market growth opportunities. However, strict safety norms by the government challenge the market growth.

