Global Luxury Cosmetics Market 2020-2027: COVID-19 Growth And Change|Lacome, NARS, Christian Dior SE, Laura Mercier Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Chanel, Estee Lauder

Luxury cosmetics market will reach at a USD 74.3 billion by 2027, with a growth rate of CAGR 5.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increase in the disposable income of the population in developing countries is led to growth of the market.

Cosmetics are products used for cleansing and enhancing the physical features of humans. Luxury cosmetics are products manufactured using premium and organic quality ingredients, sold at a high rate as compared to drugstore products.

Key Players: The major players covered in the luxury cosmetics market report are Lacome, NARS, Christian Dior SE, Laura Mercier Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd., Chanel, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LOreal S.A, Tatcha LLC, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, Biotherm, Guerlain, Shiseido Company Limited, Givenchy, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Yves Saint Laurent Beaute, Shiseido Company Limited, Burt’s Bees, Inc., Arbonne International, LLC, Puig SL, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Luxury Cosmetics industries.

