Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Demand, Top vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth Forecast 2026||F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others.

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors In March 2019, FDA approved the Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with the chemotherapy for initially treating adults with an extensive stage of small cell lung cancer. This would help company to enhance its customer base.

On the basis of molecule type, the market is segmented into small molecules, biologics. In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb is entered into an agreement to acquire Celgene (U.S.). With this acquisition Bristol-Myers Squibb is able to create a premier innovative biopharma company which will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer therapeutics market.

On the drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others. In October 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Compugen (Canada) has entered into a clinical collaboration for the evaluation of therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumour. This will help the company to strengthen their market presence.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs. In July 2017, AstraZeneca and MedImmune, which is its global biologics R&D arm announced that the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Imfinzi (durvalumab) for treating patients with locally advanced and unresectable NSCLC, whose disease did not progressed after the platinum based chemoradiation therapy. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of therapy type, the market is segmented into single drug therapy, combination therapy. In January 2019, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the new indication for ALIMTA in combination with the KEYTRUDA which is marketed and developed by Merck and platinum chemotherapy for treating the people with metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC, with no ALK genomic or EGFR tumour aberrations. This will create a landmark for the company and with this the company will be able to market their product in the U.S. market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others. In January 2018, European Commission approved Amgen and Allergan’s MVASI (Biosimilar Bevacizumab) which can be used for the treatment of certain types of cancer. This drug can be used for the treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or this can be used in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-squamous NSCLC when it is given in the combination with erlotinib. This drug can be launch will give a significant milestone to the company as this is used for a variety of cancer treatments.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others. In January 2019, the company entered into a merger agreement with the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company under which the Bristol-Myers Squibb will be acquiring Celgene in a stock and cash transaction with the equity value of around USD 7400 million. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the companies.



Some of the factors responsible for the growth of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Increasing cases of lung cancer : There is tremendous increase in the cases of lung cancer worldwide. Every year around 1.6 million deaths are caused due to cancer. Lung cancer is commonly caused by smoking, asbestos, radon and other pollutants. There are certain contaminants present at home and at work that can raise the cancer risk such as asbestos, arsenic, diesel exhaust, and certain sources of silica and chromium. This is the factor due to which non- smokers also get cancer. This is the factor due to which there is increase in the demand for lung cancer treatment worldwide

Growing number of smokers: Smoking is considered as the major factor which causes lung cancer. About 5 million deaths a year are caused by smoking-related disease. They have the ability to cause small cell and non- small cell cancer. Increasing number of cigarettes the person smoke each day also increases the risk of cancer. This is another factor which increases the risk of cancer and enhances the demand for cancer treatment

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

8 Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Service

9 Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Deployment Type

10 Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Organization Size

11 Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Major Points in the Report

To get a comprehensive overview of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Lung Cancer Therapeutics is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

