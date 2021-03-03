Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market At A Highest CAGR Of 19.2% With Leading Players Lungview, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thynk Health, Eon, Nuance Communications, Inc

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 80,455.86 thousand by 2027 due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening, government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases are the major drivers which drovethe demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Medtronic, PenRad Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Volpara Solutions Limited, Lungview, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thynk Health, Eon, Nuance Communications, Inc., MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Vital Images (A Subsidiary of Canon Group company), HealthMyne, Optellum Ltd, Coreline Soft, Co., Ltd., MyCareWare, ProVation Medical, Inc. and among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software marketing system, with key market players expanding their products and promoting ongoing strategic partnerships that account for the largest share of the population in the region.

Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Scope and Market Size

Global lung cancer screening software market is segmented into eight notable segments which are based on mode of delivery, product, type, application, platform, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into cloud based solutions, on-premise solutions, and web based solutions. In 2020, cloud-based solutions segment for lung cancer dominates in the lung cancer screening software market due to the relatively lower need for infrastructure in the region.

On the basis of product, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into lung cancer screening radiology solution, lung cancer screening patient management software, nodule management software, data collection and reporting, patient coordination and workflow, lung nodule computer aided detection, pathology and cancer staging, statistical audit reporting, screening PACs, practice management, and audit log tracking. In 2020, lung cancer screening radiology solution segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the supply of high quality products and the increased demand for radiation solution for lung cancer in the region.

On the basis of type, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into computer-assisted screening and traditional screening. In 2020, computer-assisted screening segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to fewer doctors’ demands and rapid results on lung screening in the region.

On the basis of application, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In 2020, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in the region.

On the basis of platform, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2020, standalone segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to focused functionality and maximum accuracy in the region.

On the basis of purchase mode, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into individual and institutional. In 2020, institutional segment is expected to dominate the lung cancer screening software market as hospitals, oncology centers and operating theatres are largely buying and reconsidering their licenses / services, although institutional acquisitions are to seek the benefits of liquidity purchases, discounts and easy product offerings in the region.

On the basis of end user, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2020, oncology centers segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the increasing shift to preventive and diagnostic testing, forcing improvements and technological innovations in the region.

On the basis of distribution channel, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into direct tenders, and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tenders segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the availability of wide range of products that are accessible to patients in the region.

What Reports Provides.

Full in-depth analysis of the parent Lung Cancer Screening Software market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in Lung Cancer Screening Software Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the Lung Cancer Screening Software market.

Lung cancer screening software Market Development in 2020

In May 2020, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V had been listed into “Worlds’ Largest Public Company” and earned a place on the Forbes “Global 2000, moving up 46 spots from 2019. In its new position, the company now also ranks as one of the top ten global public healthcare companies. This will help to uplift the brand image in the market and will also help to gain trust of customers

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Lung Cancer Screening Software market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

