Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Future opportunities 2027||QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics, NanoString Technologies, Inc, Myriad Genetics, Inc

Lung cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.30% in the above-mentioned period. The increasing health care expenditure will act as a key factor to the growth of the lung cancer diagnostics market.

The major players covered in the lung cancer diagnostics market report are Illumina, Inc., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics, NanoString Technologies, Inc, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Roche Holding AG, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Janssen Pharmaceutica, bioMérieux SA, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Biotheranostics and EXACT Sciences Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Country Level Analysis

Lung cancer diagnostics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, indication and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the lung cancer diagnostics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the lung cancer diagnostics market because of the swift uptake of new technologies and development of technology-enabled diagnostics in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the awareness about growing early screening of lung cancer.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

Lung cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type, indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the lung cancer diagnostics is segmented into CA test, HER2 tests, ALK tests, angiogenesis inhibitor, KRAS mutation tests, and others.

On the basis of indication, the lung cancer diagnostics is segmented into non small-cell lung cancer, and small-cell lung cancer.

On the basis of end user, the lung cancer diagnostics is segmented into hospital associated labs, independent diagnostic laboratories, cancer research institutes, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Lung cancer diagnostics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Lung cancer diagnostics market.

