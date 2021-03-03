Global Luciferase Assay Kits Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% 2020-2027

Luciferase assay kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Luciferase assay kits market is growing due to factor such as increasing preferences for cell based assays.

Maintenance of linear correlation between firefly luciferase enzyme levels and light output, provides convenient storage, increasing application for gene expression and rising funding for cell based assays will enhance the growth of the luciferase assay kits market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growth of emerging countries and increasing demand of personalised medicines will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This luciferase assay kits market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Luciferase assay kits market is segmented on the basis of application, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, luciferase assay kits market is segmented into cell signaling pathways, promoter structural and functional analysis, gene regulation and protein interaction.

Based on component, luciferase assay kits market is segmented into d-luciferin, 5x firefly luciferase lysis buffer and firefly luciferase assay buffer (lyophilized).

Luciferase assay kits market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROS) and hospital & diagnostic laboratories.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the luciferase assay kits market report are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Biotium, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BD., Geno Technology Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., InvivoGen, PromoCell GmbH, OZ Biosciences, Novus Biologicals, New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., www.elabscience.com, Cell Technology., AAT Bioquest, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, Active Motif, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the luciferase assay kits market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

