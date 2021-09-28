Global Low Power Transformers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global low power transformers market was worth $93.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.61% and reach $135.1 billion by 2023.

The low power transformers market consists of sales of low power transformers. A low power transformer is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency. Low power transformers manufacturing establishments manufactures power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA.

The low power transformers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the low power transformers market are Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, RITZ Instrument Transformers, Bourns, Osram, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dechang Electronics, Leviton, Plitron, Hobut, TDK, Murata, API Technologies, TE Connectivity, Phoenix Contract, ABB, Littelfuse, Zelisko, GE Grid Solutions, Qualitrol Corp, Horstmann GmbH, Weidmuller, TT Electronics, Vishay

The Global Low Power Transformers Market is segmented:

1) By Product type : Split-Core, Solid-Core

2) By Applications: Power Plants, Factory, Other

The low power transformers market report describes and explains the global low power transformers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The low power transformers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global low power transformers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global low power transformers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

