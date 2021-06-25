Global Low Foam Surfactants Industry 2021 Regional Analysis – Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW

The end-user industries are driving the rise, as well as the growing demand for greener and more sustainable surfactants. The market is expected to expand due to rising cleanliness awareness in factories, institutes, and various corporate and government offices across APAC and South America. In addition, as these areas grow industrially, they attract a number of other chemical industries, including surfactants. The low foam surfactants market has been divided into three types: non-ionic, amphoteric, and cationic. The non-ionic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to its compatibility with a wide range of temperatures without sacrificing functionality. Furthermore, government-led green initiatives are expected to boost this segment’s market growth. This segment is expected to expand due to the increased use of non-ionic surfactants in a variety of applications, including household detergents, hard surface cleaners, and industrial processes. Because of changing lifestyles and growing customer consciousness about personal hygiene in emerging and densely populated countries such as China and India, APAC is expected to be the dominated market. Furthermore, the low foam surfactants market in the area is expected to be driven by the demand for household and personal care items.

Key players in the low foam surfactants market are AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Stepan Company, Huntsman Corporation, KAO Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants, Oxiteno SA.

The Low Foam Surfactants Market report has been categorized as below

By Material Type

Non-ionic

Alcohol Ethoxylates

EO/PO Copolymers

Amphoteric

Cationic

By Application

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Textiles

Others (metal cleaning, paints, pulp & paper, and cement)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

