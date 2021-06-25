Global Low Foam Surfactants Industry 2021 Regional Analysis – Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW
WhipsmartMI has added a research report "Low Foam Surfactants Market" to its research database
The end-user industries are driving the rise, as well as the growing demand for greener and more sustainable surfactants. The market is expected to expand due to rising cleanliness awareness in factories, institutes, and various corporate and government offices across APAC and South America. In addition, as these areas grow industrially, they attract a number of other chemical industries, including surfactants. The low foam surfactants market has been divided into three types: non-ionic, amphoteric, and cationic. The non-ionic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to its compatibility with a wide range of temperatures without sacrificing functionality. Furthermore, government-led green initiatives are expected to boost this segment’s market growth. This segment is expected to expand due to the increased use of non-ionic surfactants in a variety of applications, including household detergents, hard surface cleaners, and industrial processes. Because of changing lifestyles and growing customer consciousness about personal hygiene in emerging and densely populated countries such as China and India, APAC is expected to be the dominated market. Furthermore, the low foam surfactants market in the area is expected to be driven by the demand for household and personal care items.
Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Low-Foam-Surfactants-Market
Key players in the low foam surfactants market are AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Stepan Company, Huntsman Corporation, KAO Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants, Oxiteno SA.
The Low Foam Surfactants Market report has been categorized as below
By Material Type
- Non-ionic
- Alcohol Ethoxylates
- EO/PO Copolymers
- Amphoteric
- Cationic
By Application
- Home & Personal Care
- Agrochemicals
- Oil Field Chemicals
- Textiles
- Others (metal cleaning, paints, pulp & paper, and cement)
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Request sample copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/at0294/Low-Foam-Surfactants-Market
About Whipsmartmi:
Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.
WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.
Contact Info:
Name: Neeraj
Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com
Company Name: Whipsmartmi
Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/
Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs
Phone: +1 5102005090