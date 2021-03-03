Global Low Code Development Platform Market worth US$ 130.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 26.0 %
Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), By Application Type (Web Based and Mobile (IOS, Android, and Windows)), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On- Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), By Application Type (Web Based and Mobile (IOS, Android, and Windows)), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On- Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global low code development platform market is projected to grow from US$ 16.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 130.3 billion by 2029. Global low code development platform market is driven by popularity of these platforms. Since, companies can carry out the development of applications by using low code development platforms without huge investment in hiring development teams.
Key Highlights:
- In March 2019, Appian announced the next release of its low code platform, making it easier than ever to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster. The new version accelerates development and expands low-code/no-code platform capabilities in a number of key areas, including integration, robotic process automation (RPA), interface design, enterprise mobility, and customer engagement.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global low code development platform market accounted for US$ 16.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 26.0 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region
- By component, the global low code development platform market is segmented into solution and services.
- By application type, the global low code development platform market is categorized into web based and mobile.
- By deployment model, the global low code development platform market is segmented into cloud and on premises.
- By organization size, the global low code development platform market is segmented into small and medium, and large enterprises.
- By vertical, the global low code development platform market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, telecom and it, energy and utilities, and others.
- By region, North America is estimated to account highest revenue share in global low code development platform over the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of low code development platform providers in this region.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Low Code Development Platform Market”, By Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), By Application Type (Web Based and Mobile (IOS, Android, and Windows)), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On- Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global low code development platform market includes, Bizagi, Appian, K2 Solution Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Caspio, Inc., MatsSoft Inc., AgilePoint, Inc. Mendix, ServiceNow and OutSystems.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
