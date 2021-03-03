Global Low Code Development Platform Market worth US$ 130.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 26.0 %

The report “Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), By Application Type (Web Based and Mobile (IOS, Android, and Windows)), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On- Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global low code development platform market is projected to grow from US$ 16.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 130.3 billion by 2029. Global low code development platform market is driven by popularity of these platforms. Since, companies can carry out the development of applications by using low code development platforms without huge investment in hiring development teams.

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, Appian announced the next release of its low code platform, making it easier than ever to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster. The new version accelerates development and expands low-code/no-code platform capabilities in a number of key areas, including integration, robotic process automation (RPA), interface design, enterprise mobility, and customer engagement.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global low code development platform market accounted for US$ 16.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 26.0 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region

By component, the global low code development platform market is segmented into solution and services.

By application type, the global low code development platform market is categorized into web based and mobile.

By deployment model, the global low code development platform market is segmented into cloud and on premises.

By organization size, the global low code development platform market is segmented into small and medium, and large enterprises.

By vertical, the global low code development platform market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, telecom and it, energy and utilities, and others.

By region, North America is estimated to account highest revenue share in global low code development platform over the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of low code development platform providers in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Low Code Development Platform Market”, By Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), By Application Type (Web Based and Mobile (IOS, Android, and Windows)), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On- Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Low-Code-Development-Platform-774

The prominent player operating in the global low code development platform market includes, Bizagi, Appian, K2 Solution Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Caspio, Inc., MatsSoft Inc., AgilePoint, Inc. Mendix, ServiceNow and OutSystems.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/774

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Component Market Snippet, By Application Type Market Snippet, By Deployment Model Market Snippet, By Organization Size Market Snippet, By Vertical Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Merger and Acquisitions

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Component, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Solution Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Professional



Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Managed



Overview

Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Application Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Web Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Mobile Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 IOS Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Android Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Windows Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Cloud Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

On Premises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Small and Medium Enterprises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Large Enterprises Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Vertical, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Healthcare and Life Sciences Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Education Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Media and Entertainment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Retail and Ecommerce Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Manufacturing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Telecom and IT Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Energy and Utilities Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Model, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Bizagi Appian Corp. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Appian Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview K2 Solution, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Salesforce.com, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Caspio Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview MatsSoft Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview AgilePoint Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Mendix Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview ServiceNow Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview OutSystems Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com