Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to grow at CAGR during Forecast Period 2016-2026

A low code development platform (LCDP) mentions the growth of applications software using the graphical user interface (GUI) instead of the conservative procedure of computer programming. The stages mainly focus on the formation and growth of business processes and user boundaries such as web uses and database stages. The low code growth offers little or no coding techniques, which eventually reduce the time and cost for the platform’s development, which, in turn, is beneficial to the business procedures.

Salesforce.com, Outsystem, and Mendix are the foremost companies, which offer different platforms such as Salesforce App cloud platform, OutSystems, and Mendix platform separately, which allows making and emerging their business app and execution sooner than their hope.

The low code growth platform offers critical and sophisticated solutions to ease the business processes, which are generally categorized into web and mobile solutions.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Preferences toward Cloud-Based Low-Code Development Platform Is the Key Market Trend

Cloud-based systems have much lesser functioning costs as related to the on-premises set-up. This is mainly because cloud-based systems do not need on-site data servers, which then is a huge operational expenditure (OPEX) for organizations. Furthermore, with a cloud-based low-code growth platform, feature informs are pushed spontaneously, which ensures that it is running on the newest software version. Further, the scalability of the cloud-based low-code platform is limitless. Cloud deployment enables an organization to scale up or scale down when needed, without any additional purchases of hardware by themselves. Such factors are leading to the increasing tendency of the acceptance of cloud-based low-code platforms.

Increasing Demand for Business Digitization Is Highly Influencing the Market Growth

With the digital transformation, companies operating in financial services and insurance (BFSI); manufacturing; banking, automotive; oil & gas; and several other verticals are forced to adopt digital technologies to stay ahead in the market. A Low-code development platform plays a serious role in the digital conversion journey of an organization. It helps reduce time and resources compared to the old-style software growth process. With the rise in demand for business applications across industries, the platform is predictable to play an essential role in letting quick digitization of business processes, such as sales, accounting and finance, and operations. Thus, the increasing focus on digitization results increased the growth of the low-code growth platform market internationally.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Low-Code Development Platform Market include Salesforce (U.S.), OutSystems(U.S.) and Mendix(U.S.), Google Inc., (U.S.), Caspio (U.S.), Appian (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), MatsSoft (U.K), K2(U.S.), Bizagi (U.K), AgilePoint (U.S.) Service now (U.S.), Kony Inc, (U.S), and TrackVia Inc. (U.S.).

Recent Developments

In April 2019, Siemens AG integrated Mendix Inc.’s Mendix low-code solution in its internet of things (IoT) platform MindSphere. MindSphere is a cloud-based IoT operating system that helps developers to build, test, and deliver IoT-based applications. Further, this is expected to boost company’s investment in connected sensor technology.

January 30, 2018 – Caspio, the leading low-code platform for online database applications, announced that it recently exceeded one million customer applications built and deployed on its all-in-one cloud platform.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Offering, By Deployment Type,By Enterprise,By Vertical, By Region Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are Salesforce (U.S.), OutSystems(U.S.) and Mendix(U.S.), Google Inc., (U.S.), Caspio (U.S.), Appian (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), MatsSoft (U.K), K2(U.S.), Bizagi (U.K), AgilePoint (U.S.) Service now (U.S.), Kony Inc, (U.S), and TrackVia Inc. (U.S.).

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise

Large Enterprises

SME

By Vertical

IT

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Education

Energy and Utilities

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

