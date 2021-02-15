Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market: Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Trends till 2190

The factors responsible for the development of this market are increasing emphasis on stem cell research, increasing demand for cell-based assays in research and development, and increasing geriatric population across the globe.

The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market accounted for US$ 361.6 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1397.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%. The report “Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market, By Therapy (Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Application (Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neural Degenerative Diseases, Ophthalmology Disorders, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

On February 2020, Insilico Medicine declared that it has entered into a research collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to use Insilico’s machine learning technology and branded Pandomics Discovery Platform. The mission of the association was to identifying real-world evidence for potential therapeutic targets associated in various diseases.

In August 2018, Juvenescence, Ltd. – the Buck Institute for Research on aging, and Insilico Medicine announced that they have entered into a multi-year research collaboration. The objective of the collaboration is to advance the understanding of a new molecular pathway potentially implicated in aging and age-related diseases. Additionally, to discover and develop molecules to target this pathway.

Analyst View:

Growing geriatric population globally

Geriatric population of world continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. According to data published in– ‘An Aging World: 2015’, the percentage of aging population is expected to jump to nearly 17% of the world’s population by 2050 (1.6 billion). Further, as per the data reported by National Institutes of Health, America’s 65-and-over population is estimated to almost double over the next three decades, from 48 million to 88 million by 2050. The global population of the people aged 80 and older is projected to increase at triple rate between 2015 and 2050, rising from 126.5 million to 446.6 million. The population in countries like Asia and Latin America is projected to quadruple by 2050.

Increasing awareness regarding Antiaging Products among Generation Y and Later Generations

Anti-wrinkle products have formulation well matched to slower the aging process and thus are gaining traction globally. Major causes of wrinkles involves lack of essential nutrients in the body, exposure to UV light and pollution for higher duration, dehydration, smoking, and drugs, along with other genetic factors. Higher importance of appearance and greater aging anxiety are related to greater likelihood of purchasing anti-aging products.

Additionally, rising advancements in anti-senescence technologies and surging level of disposable income are also gaining traction in the target market. Furthermore, surging demand for cell-based assays in research and development and growing prominence on stem cell research is likely to gain significant impetus for the longevity and anti-senescence therapy market share over the forecast period.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

By therapy, the target market is segmented into senolytic drug therapy, gene therapy, immunotherapy, and others.

By application, the target market is segmented into longevity, senescence inhibition, cardiovascular diseases, neural degenerative diseases, ophthalmology disorders, and others

By therapy, the target market is segmented into senolytic drug therapy, gene therapy, immunotherapy, and others.

By application, the target market is segmented into longevity, senescence inhibition, cardiovascular diseases, neural degenerative diseases, ophthalmology disorders, and others

By region, North America is projected to account for major share of the global longevity & anti-senescence therapy market throughout the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of obesity & cardiovascular diseases, structured reimbursement policies, developed health care infrastructure, and continuous research activities in developing advanced technologies leads to expand the North America market at a rapid pace in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market includes Acorda Therapeutics, Human Longevity Inc., Calico Life Sciences, Insilico Medicine, Oisin Biotechnology, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Restorbio, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., Senex Biotechnology, and Senolytic Therapeutics

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

