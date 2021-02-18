Global Log Management Software Market || keyplayers LogRhythm, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc., Loggly, Inc., Splunk Inc., and Veriato Inc.

The report “Global Log Management Software Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global log management software market is projected to grow from US$ 2.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 6.0 billion by 2029. Increasing commercialization of IT and extensive applications across various industry verticals is a key factor driving the global log management software market. Increasing adoption in the financial services and insurance (BFSI) and banking, owing to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking and financial applications are some factors propelling growth of the global market. Development of cloud to framework aiming the conjecture time frame is expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global log management software market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2018, for instance, Splunk Inc. has announced the general availability of Splunk® insights for infrastructure, provide low-cost way to easily enable systems administrators and DevOps teams to automatically correlate metrics and logs to monitor IT.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global log management software market accounted for US$ 2.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 13.1 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, vertical, and region.

By component, the global log management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

By organization size, the global log management software market is categorized into banking sector, insurance sector, financial institutes, government and public sector, retail and e-commerce sector, and automotive sector.

By vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, due to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking and financial applications.

By region, North America log management software market accounted for major revenue share of the global log management software market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to rising awareness regarding log data assessment services among consumer base, coupled with high adoption rate among the various industries in the countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific log management software market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018. This is attributed to increasing demand of data, which in turn is expected to increase the popularity and ascent in appropriation of distributed computing technologies crosswise over different end-client ventures.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Log Management Software Market”, By Component (Solution and Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global log management software market includes International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., LogRhythm, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc., Loggly, Inc., Splunk Inc., and Veriato Inc.

