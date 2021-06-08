Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Assessment and Key Insights Analyzed till 2030

Liver cancer is the form of cancer wherein tissues of the liver are affected by hepatitis B or hepatitis C virus. Cancer formed in the tissues of the liver is termed primary liver cancer, while cancer that spreads to the liver from other parts of the body is known as secondary liver cancer. Fact.MR, in its recent study, projects the global liver cancer diagnostics market to register a steady expansion at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. In 2017, the global market for liver cancer diagnostics is expected to reach nearly US$ 700 Mn in revenues.

Prevalence of Liver Cancer to be reduced by Hepatitis Immunization and Lifestyle Modification

Liver cancer, the fifth most common cancer, accounted for 9.1% of deaths among all cancer patients worldwide in 2012. Poor survival rates and extremely aggressive nature attributed to liver cancer have made this disease to become an imperative health issue around the world.

Various risk factors have been associated with liver cancer, which includes hepatitis B virus (HBV), exposure to dietary aflatoxin, alcohol-induced cirrhosis, diabetes, obesity, and infection associated with hepatitis C virus (HCV). As these risk factors are modifiable, a strong prospect has been offered for reducing its prevalence and mortality with the help of preventive strategies including hepatitis immunization and lifestyle modification.

Liver cancer, or, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been observed to cause a large number of deaths annually. In a bid to prevent liver cancer from reaching the final stage, scientists around the world have developed a slew of improved diagnostic solutions.

Newer techniques are being developed for the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma, rendering both partial hepatectomy, and liver transplant safer and more effective. Global leading medical instrument manufacturers are focusing on the development of new novel instruments in order to diagnose liver cancer completely. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the global liver cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

North America to Remain Dominant in the Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market North America is expected to remain dominant in the global liver cancer diagnostics market, in terms of revenues. In addition, the markets for liver cancer diagnostics in North America and Europe are estimated to exhibit a parallel expansion at 5.6% CAGR through 2022. In contrast, markets in Japan and MEA are expected to exhibit a sluggish expansion during the forecast period. Based on test type, the biopsy test segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market through 2022, followed by LFTs. AFP test is estimated to remain preferred for liver cancer diagnostics in the global market. Revenue from the AFP test is expected to account for over half the share of the market in 2017 and is estimated to gain 52 BPS in its market share between 2017 and 2022. Competition Tracking The report has also profiled leading players in the global liver cancer diagnostics market, which include Illumina, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., Danaher Corporation Sysmex Corporation, and Biocept, Inc.

The report on the global market for liver cancer discusses such key factors that govern the economics of liver cancer diagnostics across the globe. Some of the key influences for the growth of the global liver cancer diagnostics market include:

the rising presence of carcinogenic elements in common consumables

surging exposure to toxic substances in factories & industrial settings

lack of awareness related to causes, symptoms, and preventive measures for liver cancer

high healthcare costs, deterring liver cancer patients from seeking optimum diagnosis

With the growing incidence of liver cancer, future generations will witness a more accessible, affordable, and diagnosis-associated treatment for liver cancer. As liver cancer research organizations & societies struggle to develop effective medications in tight-budgeted capitals, governments are deploying initiatives that boost the awareness of liver cancer.

