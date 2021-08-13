Global Live Cell Imaging Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Live Cell Imaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global live cell imaging market is expected to grow from $3.61 billion in 2020 to $3.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which requires more efficient and quicker diagnostic facilities. The live cell imaging market is expected to reach $5.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.13%.

The live cell imaging market consists of sales of live cell imaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling live cell imaging equipment and consumables. Live cell imaging equipment helps in providing a detailed study of internal structures and cellular processes for understanding the cellular structures of cell biology. It also gives information on cells, proteins, and molecular interactions.

The live cell imaging market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the live cell imaging market are Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Molecular Devices LLC, Bruker Corporation, Sartorius AG, Oxford Instruments, BioTek Instruments, Etaluma Inc, and CytoSMART Technologies.

The global live cell imaging market is segmented –

1) By Product: Equipment, Consumable, Software

2) By Technology: Time-Lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), High Content Screening (HCS), Others

3) By Application: Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Stem Cell And Drug Discovery, Others

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

The live cell imaging market report describes and explains the global live cell imaging market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The live cell imaging report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global live cell imaging market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global live cell imaging market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

