Global Lithopone Market to Reach a Valuation of Over US$ 250 Mn Through 2027

Lithopone market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Lithopone market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

The global lithopone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 250 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). In the past decade, inorganic pigment industry went through significant developments. The market developed new application areas such as plastics, building & construction and paints & coatings which created new opportunities for growth of lithopone market.

Demand has remained moderate in western economies while APAC countries are likely to witness above-average growth. High mechanical performance and easier extrusion proliferates consumption of lithopone in plastic and glass-reinforced plastic manufacturing.

Many innovations and technical advancements are witnessing a prolific increase in the usage of additives for high efficacy. This factor increases consumption of lithopone in several new applications and will positively impact the market growth in the near future.

Key Takeaways of Lithopone Market

Rubber is the most important application of lithopone. Rubber compounding remains significant area for lithopone consumption and the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, says Fact.MR

According to the Fact.MR study, high mechanical performance in plastic amps up the demand of lithopone in plastic manufacturing and the plastic segment will experience growth of over 4% in the foreseeable future

Demand has remained stagnant in western countries, while market has shown an increase in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and others Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth of over 5% in the long term forecast period.

China has taken a leading position with more than one third share in lithopone market and has become the major global supplier. The rapid development in China’s chemical manufacturing as well as increased demand for functional additives in domestic plastic production has propelled the Chinese lithopone market

Market is considerably fragmented in nature with the majority of players based in China

“Increasing demand for advanced solution in plastic and rubber industries have soared consumption of pigments and additives to enhance the overall performance of lithopone market in long term forecast period.” says the Fact.MR analyst

Innovative, Sustainable Solutions to Unleash Accelerated Growth

Companies need to focus on strategic partnerships to improve their global market presence. Moreover, prominent players are investing in development of products to increase consumption across new applications to cater to the growing demand of lithopone. Some of the other leading players in the global lithopone market are VB Technochemicals SA, Kremer Pigments, Zhengzhou Chemicals and others

