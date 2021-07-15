Global Lithopone Market is Predicted to be Worth $218.6 Million by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the lithopone market. The findings of the report states that the global market for lithopone generated $169.8 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $218.6 million by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The global Lithopone market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Primarily, the paints & coatings segment as well as the plastics segment is set to play an important role in the Lithopone market during the forecast period. Rise in construction activities and urbanization in countries such as India and China, is projected to lead to increased demand for white pigments such as Lithopone. Apart from these two segments, major revenue contribution is expected from printing inks, rubber, and leather industries.” Stated Eswara Prasad Manager, Energy & Power at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Increase in use in the plastics processing industry, rise in end-uses of rubber products, and use of lithopone in the paints & coatings industry fuel the growth of the global lithopone market. Whereas, availability of alternative inorganic white pigments hampers the market growth. Conversely, new product development would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lithopone market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the construction of residential and industrial spaces across the globe. This, in turn, minimized the demand for paint pigments. Furthermore, the prolonged lockdown disturbed the supply chain management along with elevating the prices of raw materials. Nevertheless, as construction activities have resumed, the demand for lithopone would increase.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global lithopone market on the basis of application, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the paints and coatings segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2019, holding around one-third of the global lithopone market. In addition, segment is also expected to cite the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The report also studies segments including plastics, printing inks, paper and pulps, rubber, leather, and others.

Based on region, the global lithopone market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The Asia-Pacific regions is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the region has also dominated the market in 2019, with nearly half of the total market share.

The major market players profiled in the report include Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Natural Pigments Inc., Noah Technologies Corporation, Titanos Group, Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Henan Premtec Enterprise Corporation, VB Technochemicals SA, Venator Materials PLC, and ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

