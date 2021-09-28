Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global lithium-ion batteries market was worth $31.36 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.16% and reach $61.14 billion by 2023.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.

The lithium-ion batteries market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the lithium-ion batteries market are A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Johnson Controls.

The Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market is segmented:

1) By Power Capacity: 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH.

2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Others

The lithium-ion batteries market report describes and explains the global lithium-ion batteries market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The lithium-ion batteries report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global lithium-ion batteries market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global lithium-ion batteries market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

