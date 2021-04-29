Global Lithium Chemical Market: Global Industry Analysis, Applications, Opportunities and Trends| Leading Profiles- Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd

Market Insights

Lithium Chemical Market research report has been structured by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of Global Lithium Chemical Industry. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. This wide-ranging market report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market report. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which Lithium Chemical Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market.

Global lithium chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Lithium is highly flammable and bursts into crimson colored flames when thrown into the fire. The lithium chemicals are used in wide range of applications. The lithium hydroxide acts as a condenser to produce glasses that are used for industrial applications as lubricants. It is also used in the production of rechargeable batteries especially for electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for lithium chemicals for industrial purposes is helping the Asia-Pacific lithium chemical market to grow in future.

Download Free Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Info-graphics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lithium-chemical-market

Major Market Players Covered in the Lithium Chemical Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Production Expansion:

• In August 2019, Lithium Americas Corp. invested USD 160 million in order to continue the construction activities of their subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., a lithium carbonate extraction project based in Argentina. With this move, the company is expected to increase their production capacity of lithium carbonate to 40,000 tonnes per annum

• In March 2019, Nemaska Lithium has expanded their production of battery grade lithium hydroxide, which is a long-term agreement with Johnson Matthey that is involved in the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide. With this expansion, the company will be able to penetrate more into the market

,

To Know More About @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lithium-chemical-market

Global Lithium Chemical Market Scope and Market Size

Global lithium chemicals market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others

o In January 2019, Pilbara Minerals have signed an agreement with POSCO, a South Korean based steel manufacturing company, in order to increase the production capacity of POSCO’s lithium capacity. Pilbara is planning to expand their mine so as to supply Lithium concentrate to POSCO. With this move, the company will gain a huge name in the market

• On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others

o In August 2019, Altura Mining announces that they had signed an agreement to supply lithium to Chinese battery maker Guangdong Weihua Corp. According to this the company will supply 50,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate to Guangdong Weihua Corp. Through this the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others

o In August 2019, SQM S.A. has started committing to meet the challenge of electromobility sustainable center around carbon, water and energy footprints. It will help the company to meet the growing demand of lithium ion batteries in the market

• On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others

o In January 2019, Millennial Lithium has extracted lithium carbonate from their Pastos Grandes project, which is located in Argentina. As per the process test conducted by SGS Canada Inc., the brine produced from Pastos Grandes project yielded more than 99.5% lithium carbonate. The obtained product can be used in various grades of batteries. With this, the company will be able to generate huge revenue by selling their lithium carbonate products

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lithium-chemical-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Lithium Chemical Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.