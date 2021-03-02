Global Liquid Soap Market is estimated to be 29.1 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period

The global liquid soap market accounted for 18.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 29.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report “Global Liquid Soap Market, By Product (Organic, and Conventional), By Application (Household, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and E-Commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, Godrej Consumer Products launched the first ever powder to liquid hand wash called Godrej Protekt Mr. Magic.

In January 2018, Unilever announced to innovate its current packaging solutions across nine brands. These solutions will also encompass liquid soaps. The company will introduce durable, reusable, and refillable packaging solutions in an attempt to improve its brand image and boost sustainability measures.

In June 2019, Henkel announced investment in line expansion at west horizon facility in an attempt to strengthen their manufacturing for their liquid body wash and hand wash solutions. This will aid in streamlining operations and strengthening market shares.

Analyst View:

Inclination towards liquid soap instead of soap bars

Majority of people today from all across the world are inclined toward using liquid soap instead of other options including soap bars. The key reason behind this shift is the ability of liquid soaps to retain over 30% of skin moisture. Owing to this factor, liquid soaps are considered suitable for dry skin as well. People today are more aware of the importance of personal hygiene. This factor has motivated major global population toward spending on personal hygiene. As a result, players from the global liquid soap market are witnessing remarkable sales avenues. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2016, U.S. household spending on personal care products was around USD 707 per year and it was estimated to continue witnessing significant growth in the future. Growing consumer spending on personal hygiene is expected to promote the product in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Rising consumer awareness regarding to health and hygiene

Rapidly growing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is expected to boost the market growth. It has been observed that the consumers are willing to spend on health and personal hygiene products. Manufacturers are concentrating on growing markets such as China and India to gain greater market share. For instance, in 2016, India reported around USD 1.20 billion foreign investments from soap and cosmetic products. However, cost price of liquid soap is high as compare to bar soap which is a factor expected to hinder growth of the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Liquid Soap Market”, By Product (Organic, and Conventional), By Application (Household, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and E-Commerce) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global liquid soap market accounted for 18.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 29.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel and region.

Depending upon product, the conventional segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to cost effectiveness and availability of a variety of fragrance choices. These products are available in fragrance variants including vanilla, melon, peach, apricot, honey, chocolate, citrus, herby, floral, fruity, mild, subtle, delicate, grassy, and sweet among others. Furthermore, rising preference for homemade and handcrafted shops is attributing to the segment growth. Ease of manufacturing these products at low cost will attract many small scale private level players to enter the manufacturing of conventional liquid soaps.

Depending upon application, the household segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to this growth includes rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene and a healthy lifestyle in emerging economies.

Depending upon distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This channel offers a large variety of goods at one place, giving consumers a chance to physically compare the products before buying. Less operating and selling overheads is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the segment.

By region, Asia Pacific is expanding at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. Growing consumer awareness about hygienic products in China and India is contributing to the high demand from commercial and household applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global liquid soap market includes Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.; Procter & Gamble; Unilever; 3M; Lion Corporation; GOJO Industries, Inc.; Kao Chemicals; Godrej Consumer Products; Bluemoon Bodycare; NEW AVON LLC.; and Pental Products.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Liquid Soap Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Liquid Soap Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Organic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Conventional Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Liquid Soap Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Household Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Commercial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Liquid Soap Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Convenience Stores Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

E-Commerce Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Liquid Soap Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Procter & Gamble Unilever 3M Lion Corporation GOJO Industries, Inc. Kao Chemicals Godrej Consumer Products Bluemoon Bodycare NEW AVON LLC Pental Products

The Last Word Future Impact

List of Tables

TABLE List of data sources

TABLE Market drivers; Impact Analysis

TABLE Market restraints; Impact Analysis

TABLE Global Liquid Soap Market: Product Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Product

TABLE Global Liquid Soap Market, by Product 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Liquid Soap Market: Application Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Application

TABLE Global Liquid Soap Market, by Application 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Global Liquid Soap Market: Distribution Channel Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Distribution Channel

TABLE Global Liquid Soap Market, by Distribution Channel 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Liquid Soap Market: Regional snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Region

TABLE Global Liquid Soap Market, by Region 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Product, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Liquid Soap Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Liquid Soap Market, by Product, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Liquid Soap Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Liquid Soap Market, by Product, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Liquid Soap Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Liquid Soap Market, by Product, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Liquid Soap Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Liquid Soap Market, by Product, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Liquid Soap Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

List of Figures

FIGURE Global Liquid Soap Market segmentation

FIGURE Market research methodology

FIGURE Value chain analysis

FIGURE Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

FIGURE Market Attractiveness Analysis

FIGURE COVID-19 Impact Analysis

FIGURE Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Comparison Study

FIGURE Competitive Landscape; Key company market share analysis, 2019

FIGURE Product segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029

FIGURE Product segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Application segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029

FIGURE Application segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Distribution Channel segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029

FIGURE Distribution Channel segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Regional segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029

FIGURE Regional segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE North America Liquid Soap Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Europe Liquid Soap Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Asia Pacific Liquid Soap Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Latin America Liquid Soap Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Liquid Soap Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE North America market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE U.S. Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Canada Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Europe Liquid Soap Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Germany Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Spain Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Italy Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE UK Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE France Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of the Europe Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Asia Pacific Liquid Soap Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE India Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE China Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Japan Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE South Korea Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of APAC Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Liquid Soap Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Brazil Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Mexico Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Argentina Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of LATAM Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Liquid Soap Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Saudi Arabia Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE United Arab Emirates Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of Middle East & Africa Liquid Soap Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

