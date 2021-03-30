Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Price and Trends 2021-2027 By Companies: Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed Inc

Latest research on Global Liquid Handling Technology Market report by Data Bridge Market Research covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, Country level with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The market study and analysis conducted in the credible Liquid Handling Technology market assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Liquid Handling Technology market research report. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, the scope of New Product Development in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities.

Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Aurora Biomed Inc

Danaher

BioTek Instruments, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Analytik Jena AG

Corning Incorporated

Formulatrix

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

LABCYTE INC

Lonza

PerkinElmer Inc

QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Sartorius AG

METTLER TOLEDO

Gilson Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

AutoGen

OPENTRONS

Teledyne CETAC Technologies

Andrew Alliance

The main players in the Liquid Handling Technology market are studies, and their strategies which are analyzed to arrive at current growth strategies, and potential for expansion. Additionally, the competitive landscape is because of the presence of market suppliers, numerous sales channels, and revenue options. Global Liquid Handling Technology market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Its provides a complete analysis and precise statistics on revenue by the major players participants for the period 2021-2027.

Liquid handling technology is a technology that is used in laboratories in order to blend, mix, sample and combine liquids. High level of automation is adopted to ensure precision and quick liquid handling, and thus there in an introduction of robotics in liquid handling to include automated liquid handling technologies. They have an extensive application in genomics, drug discovery, cancer research, and other life sciences and are extensively used in medical laboratories and in the clinical diagnostics market.

Market Drivers

The adoption of robotics in the pharma industry, and the inclusion of automated liquid handling technology accelerates the demand for this market

Innovations and technological advancements improve performance and reduce errors

Rise in the number of investments by pharma companies in drug development drives the demand for this market

Increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of genetics, epigenetics and single cell analysis would lead to developments ad improvements in this market

Rise in the demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics would boost the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High costs of liquid handling technologies hampers the growth of this market

High complexity and difficulty in operating the new liquid handling systems restrains the growth of the market

Lack of reliability on the operations of this technology hinders the growth of this market

Liquid Handling Technology Market Segmentation:

By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By Technology

Valve Dispensing Technology

Syringe Solenoid Technology

Inkjet-Technology

Glass Capillary Technology

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Medical/Forensics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Chemical Industries

Others

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Liquid Handling Technology Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Liquid Handling Technology Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Liquid Handling Technology.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Liquid Handling Technology.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Liquid Handling Technology by Regions.

Chapter 6: Liquid Handling Technology Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Liquid Handling Technology Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Liquid Handling Technology.

Chapter 9: Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Liquid Handling Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Liquid Handling Technology Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Liquid Handling Technology Market Conclusion.

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Handling Technology Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Liquid handling technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company., Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Sartorius AG, METTLER TOLEDO., Gilson Incorporated. Eppendorf AG, AutoGen, Inc., OPENTRONS, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Andrew Alliance., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences., Promega Corporation among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, QIAGEN and Hamilton entered into an affirmative agreement to collaborate their operations in order to improvise the performance of QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, a test for detection of TB, by adding the expertise and knowledge of Hamilton. Hamilton Robotics is a global pioneer in automation and liquid handling technology and would collaborate its Hamilton’s Microlab STAR automated liquid handling technology into the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay workflow in order to save time of operation, reduce the possibility of any error and ensure consistency in the performance. This integration would thus automate the procedures of QIAGEN and provide optimum test solutions to customers

In February 2018, TTP Labtech Ltd, an international leader in automation and instrumentation for life science applications has developed and launched a new and innovative liquid handling technique namely dragonfly discovery, which provide researchers with a platform to form complicated testing solutions in an affordable and quick set up with maximum efficiency. It would aid researchers in simplifying the process of drug discovery, by reducing the time and costs associated with it. It combines technology and hardware and software features to provide a common liquid handling system which provides for non-contact dispensing from a disposable positive displacement tip by using a common liquid handling technology

Liquid Handling Technology Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

