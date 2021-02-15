Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated
Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.
Liquid Handling Technology market report provides the best research offerings and the required critical information when it is about looking for new product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this business report companies can hone their competitive edge again and again. The report comprises of expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. The global Liquid Handling Technology marketing document examines industries at a much higher level than a market study.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Liquid handling technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company., Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Sartorius AG, METTLER TOLEDO., Gilson Incorporated. Eppendorf AG, AutoGen, Inc., OPENTRONS, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Andrew Alliance., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences., Promega Corporation among others.
Market Drivers
- The adoption of robotics in the pharma industry, and the inclusion of automated liquid handling technology accelerates the demand for this market
- Innovations and technological advancements improve performance and reduce errors
- Rise in the number of investments by pharma companies in drug development drives the demand for this market
- Increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of genetics, epigenetics and single cell analysis would lead to developments ad improvements in this market
- Rise in the demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics would boost the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- High costs of liquid handling technologies hampers the growth of this market
- High complexity and difficulty in operating the new liquid handling systems restrains the growth of the market
- Lack of reliability on the operations of this technology hinders the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, QIAGEN and Hamilton entered into an affirmative agreement to collaborate their operations in order to improvise the performance of QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, a test for detection of TB, by adding the expertise and knowledge of Hamilton. Hamilton Robotics is a global pioneer in automation and liquid handling technology and would collaborate its Hamilton’s Microlab STAR automated liquid handling technology into the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay workflow in order to save time of operation, reduce the possibility of any error and ensure consistency in the performance. This integration would thus automate the procedures of QIAGEN and provide optimum test solutions to customers
- In February 2018, TTP Labtech Ltd, an international leader in automation and instrumentation for life science applications has developed and launched a new and innovative liquid handling technique namely dragonfly discovery, which provide researchers with a platform to form complicated testing solutions in an affordable and quick set up with maximum efficiency. It would aid researchers in simplifying the process of drug discovery, by reducing the time and costs associated with it. It combines technology and hardware and software features to provide a common liquid handling system which provides for non-contact dispensing from a disposable positive displacement tip by using a common liquid handling technology
Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Automated Workstations
- Standalone Workstations
- Integrated Workstations
- Small Devices
- Pipettes
- Electronic Pipettes
- Manual Pipettes
- Pipette Controllers
- Pipettes
- Burettes
- Dispensers
- Others
- Consumables
- Regents
- Disposable Tips
- Tubes & Plates
- Others
By Type
- Automated Liquid Handling
- Manual Liquid Handling
- Semi-Automated Liquid Handling
By Application
- Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research
- Cancer & Genomic Research
- Bioprocessing/Biotechnology
- Others
By Technology
- Valve Dispensing Technology
- Syringe Solenoid Technology
- Inkjet-Technology
- Glass Capillary Technology
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology
By End-User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Medical/Forensics Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Chemical Industries
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
