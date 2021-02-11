Global Liquid Hand Soap Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Liquid Hand Soap Market by Packaging (Bottle, Pouch, Tube), Application (Commercial, Household), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online Stores, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The liquid hand soap market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 5.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the largest share due to the rapid adoption of hygiene trends and reduced bacterial breakouts. Increasing coronavirus cases in Canada and the U.S. and growing awareness towards hygiene propels the market growth. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the high investments in sensor-based sanitizers and liquid soap installations and private sector and the government’s rapid investment in reducing the risk of infections and adopting strict compliance. The Asia-Pacific region will project growth due to changing consumer perception towards hygiene and increasing demand for advanced soap solutions.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are GOJO Industries, Procter & Gamble, AVON, Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Unilever, Henkel Corporation, Unilever, Medline Industries, and Kao Corporation. In January 2018, Unilever innovated its current packaging solutions across nine brands. They have introduced reusable, durable, and refilling packaging solutions to improve brand image and boost sustainability measures.

The packaging segment includes bottles, pouch, and tube. The tube packaging segment holds the largest market share, due to the increasing demand for durable and reliable solutions. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial and household. The commercial segment is further segmented into malls, hospitals, offices, restaurants, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest share from the commercial segment, owing to the rapid introduction of the targeted solution to improve brand equity and increasing demand for cleaning solutions from hospitals. The distribution channel segment is classified into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmaceutical stores, online stores, and others. The online store segment holds the largest market share due to ease of product access via online channels. Online stores offer various benefits to users like better user interface, product differentiation, specification, and cash-back offers.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing consciousness regarding hygiene and health, increasing consumer spending on personal hygiene, and the growing preference for liquid hand soap over bar soap. The factors hampering the market growth are the presence of toxic ingredients, excessive use of plastic for packaging, and high cost compared to bar soaps. The growing adoption of natural ingredients and top-quality products and increasing development in biotechnological research will provide market growth opportunities.

