Global Liquid Flavors Market Will Reach USD 14.31 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Liquid Flavors Market by Product (Flavor Extracts, Organic Flavor Concentrates, Artificial Flavor Liquids), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Foods), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The liquid flavors market is expected to grow from USD 9.61 billion in 2020 to USD 14.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America holds the largest market share of 36.4% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained to growing food processing industry and rising consumer awareness regarding consumption of natural flavors. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the presence of diverse cultures, rapid population growth, and changing food consumption patterns in the region. China and India holds the largest share in the region, owing to the growth of dairy products and beverage industries. Various other regions like Latin America, Middle East and Africa are adopting cultures like rapid urbanization and rising disposable income this will propel the market growth.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Gold Coast Ingredients, RTS Vapes, Frutarom, McCormick & Company, Natures Flavors, International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich, Kerry Group, V. Mane Fils S.A. (VMF), Givaudan, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies, Takasago, and BioSun Flavors & Food Ingredients.

The product segment is classified into flavor extracts, organic flavor concentrates, and artificial flavor liquids. The artificial flavor liquids segment held the largest share of 41.7% in the year 2020, owing to the increasing preferences for intense taste and aroma in baked goods. The artificial flavors liquid are highly used in the carbonated beverages, processed foods, alcoholic beverages, and e-cigarettes. The flavour extract segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing use of flavour extracts in beer, flavoured water, fruit juice, and energy drinks. Based on application, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, processed foods, beverages, and dairy & frozen foods. The beverage segment held the largest share of 34.6% in the year 2020 due to the increasing consumption of various beverages like soft drinks, flavoured mineral water, and various other beverages. The bakery & confectionery segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing use of fillings and topping for make appealing dishes.

The factors influencing the market growth are rising consumer awareness regarding nutrition, rising industrial output, and consumption of natural ingredients, rising demand for processed food and growing consumer disposable income. The factors hampering the market growth are volatility in the prices of raw materials and scarcity of petrochemical feedstock. Technological innovations in the field of consumer goods & services will provide market growth opportunities. However, rising health concerns due to the use of artificial chemicals will challenge the market growth.

