Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2027 | Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Polyplastics Co., Ltd

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market research report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. The competitive landscape part of the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Industry business report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2020

Forecast period 2020–2027

The base year 2020
Forecast period 2020–2027

Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

This Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Market Overview

Global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.28% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the application of LCP films and laminates and rising demand for high frequency electronics is the factor for the growth.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market

Liquid crystal polymers or LCP are kind of an aromatic polymer which usually have high electrical and mechanical properties. LCP films are usually used for the manufacturing of flexible circuits and PCB or printed circuits boards are made using LCP laminates. They are widely used in applications such as packaging, automotive and transportation, medical devices and others. LCP usually have dielectric strength and also great stability and are also used as an substitute for ceramics and metals due to their low cost.

Market Drivers:

• Rising miniaturization of electrical components is the factor driving market growth

• Growth in the automobile industry will also propel market growth

• Increasing demand for liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates in electrical and electronics industry is also driving the growth of this market

• Rising disposable incomes will also drive the market growth

• Increasing awareness about the sustainable resources will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates market are Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY,LTD., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Solvay, KURARAY CO., LTD., RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., LOTTE Fine Chemical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Stack Plastics, CALSAK CORPORATION, Merck KGaA, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

• In May 2019, Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies LLC announced the launch of their two new SumikaSuper LCP grade for electronic industry. They are specially designed to meet the problems faced by fine-pitch connectors. SumikaSuper SZ6505HF has ability to provide thickness at or more than 0.10 mm and provide faster flows of parts and SumikaSuper SR2506 has flow at or below 0.08 mm

• In April 2018, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., announced the launch of their new series of low-dielectric liquid crystal polymers Laperos E420P which is specially designed for the communication devices. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for low dielectric materials so that they can meet the autonomous automobiles requirement for 5G and V2X telecommunications. This will also help the company to expand their product portfolio

Key Benefits for Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market:

• The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

• Basic Industry Overview and Global Market Development Policies and Plans

• Key Market players Profiling and the competitive outlook of the industry.

• Detailed Understanding and evaluation of the Present and Future Trends.

• Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Scope and Market Size

By Product

o Films

o Laminates

By Application

o Electrical & Electronics

o Packaging

o Automotive & Transportation

o Medical Devices

o Others

Based on regions, the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

