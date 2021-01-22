Global Liquid Biopsy Market || keyplayers TrovaGene Inc., CareDx Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, and Biocartis SA.

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies, which enables healthcare practitioners to collect information regarding tumor through a simple blood sample. A liquid biopsy test can detect epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutations, which occur in patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancer. Liquid biopsy traces tumor DNA in the blood sample, which can aid in selecting treatment for a particular patient. These biopsies are majorly conducted for identification of lung, breast, and prostate cancer.

Increasing prevalence of cancer across the world is one of the major factors driving growth of the liquid biopsy market, as liquid biopsies are non-invasive and require only 5 milliliters of blood for performing detection test. Furthermore, liquid biopsy offer advantages such as tolerability and convenience to detect disease progression or treatment resistance before clinical symptoms appear. Liquid biopsies detect genetic changes more effectively as compared to conventional tissue biopsy. Moreover, the test also detects risks of developing chromosomal abnormalities such as Edwards’s syndrome, Down syndrome, and X and Y chromosome abnormalities, which in turn is fueling market growth. However, variability of results interpretation due to sensitivity of biopsy may restrain growth of the market.

Key players operating in the liquid biopsy market include Illumina, Inc., Roche AG, Natera, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Biocept, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Guardant Health, TrovaGene Inc., CareDx Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, and Biocartis SA.

