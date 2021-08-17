Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $3.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The liquid biopsy market is expected to reach $7.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18%.

The liquid biopsy market consists of sales of liquid biopsy services and related products used to detect cancer at an early stage. Liquid biopsy is an easy and minimally invasive technology which involves test done on a blood sample to detect the DNA from tumour cells in the blood. Unlike surgical biopsies it allows medical doctors to find a tumour through a blood test. The liquid biopsy helps in planning further treatment for cancer.

The liquid biopsy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the liquid biopsy market are QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Biocept, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

The global liquid biopsy market is segmented –

1) By Product: Assays Kits, Instruments, Services

2) By End User: Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers

3) By Clinical Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

The liquid biopsy market report describes and explains the global liquid biopsy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The liquid biopsy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global liquid biopsy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global liquid biopsy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

