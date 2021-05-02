Global Liquid and Air Filter Bags Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global liquid and air filter bags market was valued at $4,765.23 million in 2019, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The removal method of solids from the liquid phase is the separation of solids in liquid filtration. This filtration is achieved with bags or mesh filters of liquid and air filters. Polypropylene, polyester, nylon, cotton, non-woven, and others are the widely used filter media. For optimum filtration efficiency, filter bags are manufactured. They are produced from carefully selected media according to process industry requirements. The different media forms used include felt needles, monofilaments, and multifilaments.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

– Liquid

– Air

Depending on the form, the demand for liquid and air filter bags is converted into liquid and air. During the forecast period, air filter bags are expected to rise faster and increase in volume by 6 percent at CAGR. The growing need for the removal from industrial machinery of dust and other unwanted external particles drive its market development. In addition, strong demand for the air conditioning and ventilation bag pushes its market development further.

Based On Bag Size

– 7OD*32’

– 7OD*17’’

– 4OD*14’’

– 4OD*8’’

– Others

The bags are divided into 7OD*32″, 7OD*17′, 4OD*14″, 4OD *8″, etc., depending on the size of the bags. Amongst all sizes, 4OD*8volume “‘s sales are projected to show the highest market growth, with a forecast CAGR of 5.7 percent.

Based on Application

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Water Treatment

Steel and Power

Cement

Others

For end-users, the liquid and air filter bags market is divided into chemical and pharmaceutical products, mining, water treatment, steel and fuel, cement, and other products. The most rapidly rising end-user segment is projected to be water treatment during the forecast period, which progresses in volume at a CAGR of 6.4 percent. To extract medium and fine solid particles from the water, strong demand is derived by its market growth for liquid and air filter bags in primary, secondary, and tertiary water treatment processes.

Demand for liquid and air filter bags from the cement and mining industries has increased. The growth of the cement and mining industries has increased with the increased infrastructure operation globally. These industries use these filter bags as media to reduce the dust in the production process. Therefore, filter bags are fitted by producers in those industries in compliance with filtration requirements. This is a lucrative opportunity to increase the market growth of liquid and air filter bags.

Based on Region

– North America

– Europe

– APAC

– Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has experienced the highest sales of the bags on the market for liquid and air filter bags. This can be attributed primarily to the rising industrial and urbanization in the area, which leads mainly to the increased demand for filter bags. Commercial, pharmaceutical, mining, manufacturing, and other factories form the usual areas of application of these sacks.

Also driving growth in the region of liquid filter bags is a booming pharmaceutical industry in the region that tackles health problems of the rising population. Filter bags are used for various purposes in the pharmaceutical industry including retrieval and removal of the costly active ingredients, recovery of catalysts, and filtration of gelatins.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players of Market

Some of the leading players in the global market of liquid and air filter bags are: