Global Liquid Ammonia Market Research Report 2021
Global Liquid Ammonia Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
The Liquid Ammonia report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Liquid Ammonia Segment by Type:
- Agricultural Grade
- Commercial Grade
Liquid Ammonia Segment by Application:
- Fertilizer
- Chemical Industry
- Metallurgical Industry
- Others
Liquid Ammonia By Company:
- Yara
- CF Industries
- Nutrien
- TogliattiAzot
- Koch Fertilizer
- OCI Nitrogen
- Acron
- SAFCO
- QAFCO
- Group DF
- Eurochem
- IFFCO
- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Pusri
- Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical
- Hubei Yihua
- Rui Xing Group
- Haohua Junhua Group
- Henan Jinkai Chemical
- China Coal Group
- Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals
- Yangmei Chemical
- Yunnan Yuntianhua
- Lutianhua
- Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
Liquid Ammonia Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- India
- Southeast Asia
- South America
Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
