Global Liquid Ammonia Market Research Report 2021

The Liquid Ammonia report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Liquid Ammonia Segment by Type:

Agricultural Grade

Commercial Grade

Liquid Ammonia Segment by Application:

Fertilizer

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

Liquid Ammonia By Company:

Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien

TogliattiAzot

Koch Fertilizer

OCI Nitrogen

Acron

SAFCO

QAFCO

Group DF

Eurochem

IFFCO

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pusri

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

Hubei Yihua

Rui Xing Group

Haohua Junhua Group

Henan Jinkai Chemical

China Coal Group

Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals

Yangmei Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua

Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Liquid Ammonia Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

