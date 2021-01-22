Global Liqueur Market: Leading Players, Types, Application, Demand and Forecast to 2030 | Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo Plc, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., etc.

The report “Global Liqueur Market, by Type (Neutrals/Bitters, Creams, and Fruit Flavored), by Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, and Metal Can), by Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On Premises, Retailers, and Supermarkets), by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global liqueur market is projected to grow from US$ 99.2 billion in 2020 to US$ 137.8 billion by 2029. Increasing social acceptance for consumption of alcohol and rising demand for premium liqueur products especially in developing countries across the globe are major factor driving growth of the global liqueur market. In addition, rising disposable income and growing demand for beverages with low alcohol content among individuals are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global liqueur market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of different blends by the manufactures operating in the target market is expected to boost growth of the global liqueur market in the near future.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/495

Key Highlights:

In July 2018, for instance, Bacardi Limited had launched new Bosford Rose Premium Gin and Strawberry Liqueur to the US.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global liqueur market accounted for US$ 99.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the fruit flavored segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its ability to serve the changing consumer preference with its different fruit types.

By packaging, the glass segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its premium image among the consumers.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its increase in demand for off premises consumption to promote campaigns.

By region, North America liqueur market accounted for major revenue share of the global liqueur market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established liqueurs brands in the countries in the region. Social acceptance for consumption of alcohol and presence of prominent players operating, particularly in countries are some major factors expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Liqueur Market”, by Type (Neutrals/Bitters, Creams, and Fruit Flavored), by Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, and Metal Can), by Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On Premises, Retailers, and Supermarkets), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Liqueur-Market-By-Type-495

The prominent player operating in the global liqueur market includes Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo Plc, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A, Lucas Bols B.V., Mast-Jägermeister SE, Pernod Ricard SA, and Remy Cointreau SA.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com