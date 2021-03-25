Global Liposomal Drugs market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Liposomal Drugs market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Global Liposomal Drugs market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Global liposomal drugs market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous research and development in design of liposome for new biotechnology products, increase in the number of patients suffering from solid tumors and macrophages and adoption of liposome in clinics due to low toxicity and high efficiency

Global Liposomal Drugs Market By Type (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Amphoteracin B, Liposomal Paclitaxel), Size (Unilamellar Vesicles, Multilamellar Vesicles), Technique (Passive Loading Technique, Active loading Technique), Application (Fungal Infection Therapy, Cancer & Tumor Therapy, Ocular and Pulmonary), Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Food, Farming), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global liposomal drugs market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Luye Boston R&D IIC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Janssen Global Services, LLC, CELSION, Inc., Abbott, Ipsen Pharma, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Global liposomal drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liposomal drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers

Increase in the understanding of targeted drug delivery system may act as a catalyst for the market growth

Continuous research and development in design of liposome for new biotechnology products would enhance the market growth

Increase in the number of patients suffering from solid tumors and macrophages might boost the market growth

Adoption of liposome in clinics due to low toxicity and high efficiency has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

Low solubility in body can acts as a restraint to the market growth

High cost of production might hamper the market growth

Short half-life of liposome may hinder the growth of the market

Key Development in the Market:

In April 2017, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals was acquired by the Ipsen Pharma. The acquisition helped Ipsen Pharma to manufacture generic doxorubicin HCl liposome injection and manufacturing infrastructure for Onivyde. With the acquisitions, Ipsen Pharma would expand their business in the U.S. market

In June 2016, Evonik strategically acquired Transferra Nanosciences Inc. so as to experience a positive growth in the health care business line. This acquisition will help the company to expand their liposomal formulation technologies for parenteral drugs portfolio

To comprehend Global Liposomal Drugs market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Liposomal Drugs market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

