Global Linear Motor Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2030)

The global linear motor market was estimated at USD $1,379.9 million in 2020 and is expected to rise to USD $2,093.6 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent. A linear motor is an electric motor that has had its stator and rotor ‘unrolled,’ resulting in a linear force along its length rather than a torque (rotation). Linear motors, on the other hand, are not always straight. To put it another way, these motors are a form of advanced synchronous brushless motor that functions similarly to torque motors but is opened up and rolled out flat.

The semiconductor industry’s increasing demand for quality inspection and automation, as well as reduced time-to-market and growing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, are a few major driving factors propelling the market growth.

Market Trends

Motor manufacturers all over the world are focused on new technologies, and as a result, they are engaging in a variety of activities.

The ball screw and inherent reliability of direct drive linear motors are controlled by a new direct-drive–Green Drive actuator (combination of speed and rugged operation) designed by Servo Components and Systems Ltd. The Green Drive actuator has a speed of up to 5m/s and a positional accuracy of 50 microns, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications and propelling the linear motor industry forward.

As a result, the demand for linear motors in a variety of industrial applications can be attributed to technological advancements in direct drives, which are fueling the linear motor market’s growth.

Market Drivers

The various benefits associated with linear motors, as well as the growing number of industries that use these devices for a variety of purposes, are some of the primary factors expected to drive the global linear motor market revenue growth over the next ten years. Furthermore, linear motors are frequently used in conjunction with servo controls, allowing for easy coordination and cost-effectiveness even in the most complex of configurations. Additionally, their compact design, high accuracy, and low maintenance costs are expected to contribute to the global linear motor industry’s continued growth in the coming years.

Linear motion components are used in the machining tools industry to automate processes such as cutting, boring, grinding, shearing, and other types of metal deformation in order to provide a high-reliability and low-maintenance solution. Linear motion components like linear guides, ball screws, linear actuators, linear motors, and so on are designed to maximize the efficiency of equipment that performs repetitive tasks. As a result, there is a strong demand for linear motion’s precision and path-following capabilities to provide consistent results with greater versatility than other dedicated cutting machines.

Opportunities

Furthermore, linear motors do not rely on mechanical parts like pulleys, belts, pinions, etc., which are commonly found in traditional systems, and do not need elastic components like couplings, gearboxes, etc., minimizing the likelihood of motion errors and backlash. The potential for additional business growth is projected to skyrocket over the next ten years as a result of the aforementioned factors.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Linear Motor Markets

Due to enforced lockdowns and placed restrictions by respective regulatory bodies in the wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, various industries’ activities have either been temporarily suspended or are operating with a reduced workforce. This is no different in the global linear motor market, and this factor is expected to have a negative effect on the industry’s revenue growth. Furthermore, the relatively high set-up costs associated with the installation and implementation of linear motors in respective industries may limit the global linear motor market’s revenue growth in the coming years.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global linear motor market are:

• THK Co., Ltd.

• NSK Ltd.

• HIWIN Technologies Corp.

• Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Timken Company

• Fortive

• HepcoMotion

• SCHNEEBERGER Group

• Hitachi Metals, Ltd

• Hiwin Corporation

• Jenney Science AG

• KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH

• Kollmorgen Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc.

• NTI AG LinMot

• Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH

• Parker Hannifin Corp

• PiezoMotor

• Sodick Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

