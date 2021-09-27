Global Lime And Gypsum Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global lime and gypsum product market is expected to decline from $58.8 billion in 2019 to $52.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $75.4 billion in 2023.

The lime and gypsum product market consists of sales of lime and gypsum products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) manufacturing lime from calcitic limestone or other calcareous materials, such as coral, chalk and shells and manufacturing gypsum products such as wallboard, plaster, plasterboard, molding, ornamental moldings, statuary, and architectural plaster work. Raw materials used for lime and gypsum product manufacturing include calcite limestone, dolomite limestone, and other calcareous materials such as coral, chalk, and shells. Limestone quarried by blasting the mines is crushed and fed into a rotary kiln. The rotary kiln transforms the limestone into lime when subjected to high temperature. Lime refining process includes milling, hydration, and lime slurry preparation. Gypsum is used in production of plaster, plaster boards, gypsum fireboards and gypsum blocks. Small quantities of high-purity gypsum are also used in confectionary, food, brewing, sugar beet refining, and the pharmaceuticals industry.

The lime and gypsum market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the lime and gypsum market are Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Minerals Technologies

The Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Lime Product, Gypsum Product

2) By Application: Building and Construction, Agriculture, Waste-Water Treatment, Paper Production, Others

3) By Product Type: Industrial-Grade, Pharmaceutical-Grade, Food-Grade

The lime and gypsum market report describes and explains the global lime and gypsum market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The lime and gypsum report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global lime and gypsum market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global lime and gypsum market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

