Global Lighting Control System Market Growing Massively by 2020-2027 Major Players: Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC, Hubbell, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc

Lighting Control System Market is expected to reach USD 60.70 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 15.89% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Lighting control system is a smart lighting control network that enables one to monitor lights in a specific space. This creates a communication among different interconnected input and output lighting devices with the help of a centralized computing system.

Increasing smart cities project worldwide is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing usage of LED lights and luminaries in outdoor lighting applications, rising government initiatives for energy savings, growing demand for energy- efficient lighting system and rising modernization & infrastructural development is expected to enhance the demand for the lighting control system in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High installation cost and increasing risk associated with the security is expected to hamper market in the mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Lighting control system market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to lighting control system market.Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Signify Holding., Legrand North America, LLC, Eaton, GE Current, OSRAM GmbH, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC, Hubbell, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Helvar, Zumtobel Group AG, RAB Lighting Inc., Synapse Wireless, Panasonic Corporation, among other

Global Lighting Control System Market: Segment Analysis

Global Lighting Control System Market By Installation Type (New Installations, Retrofit Installations), Offering (Hardware, Dimmers, Relay Units, Gateways, Software, Services), End- Use Applications (Indoor, Outdoor), Communication Protocol (Wired, Wireless), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Asia- Pacific will dominate the lighting control system market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing infrastructure related activities and rising per capita income in the region.

Global Lighting Control System Market Scope and Market Size

Lighting control system market is segmented on the basis of installation type, offering, end- use application, and communication protocol. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of installation type, the lighting control system market is divided into new installations and retrofit installations.

On the basis of offering, the lighting control system market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment is divided into Led Drivers & Ballasts, sensors, switches, dimmers, relay units and gateways. Switches are further segmented into manual on/off switches, and electronic switches. Dimmers are segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. Software segment is divided local/web-based software and cloud-based software. Services are segmented into professional services and installation and maintenance services.

On the basis of End-use applications lighting control system is divided into indoor and outdoor. Indoor segment is divided into residential, commercial, industrial and others. Outdoor segment is divided into highways & roadways lighting, architectural lighting and lighting for public places.

On the basis of Communication protocol, lighting control system is further segmented into wired and wireless. Wired segment is divided into digital addressable lighting interface, power line communication, and power over ethernet, hybrid, and others.

Key Highlights from Lighting Control System Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Lighting Control System industry evolution and predictive analysis.

— Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Lighting Control System industry evolution and predictive analysis. Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Lighting Control System market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

—the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Lighting Control System market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies. Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

— Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit. Demand & Supply and Effectiveness— Lighting Control System report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Lighting Control System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Table of Content: Global Lighting Control System Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Lighting Control System Market Overview

Chapter 2: Lighting Control System Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Lighting Control System Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Lighting Control System Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Lighting Control System Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Lighting Control System Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Lighting Control System Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

