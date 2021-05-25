Global Light Vehicle Cabin AC Filters Market Has Encouraging at a +5% of CAGR by 2021-2028 with Key Players Donaldson Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Sogefi SpA, ACDelco, Mann+Hummel GmbH, K&N Engineering, Hengst SE & Co. KG

Cabin AC filter is an integral part of the HVAC system that steers the entry of airborne pollen, dust, and other allergic materials that can give outcome in an unpleasant environment and can cause harm to individuals. It also keeps the quality of air inside the cabin of the vehicle. There are different types of filers called particle filters, combined filters, anti-allergen filters, etc.

On the basis of technology, the market is split into the combined filter, particle filter, anti-allergen filter, and a very high-efficiency filter. Furthermore, on the basis of the sales channel, the market is split into the original equipment manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, and independent aftermarkets. On the basis of region, the market is split into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Light Vehicle Cabin AC Filters Market was recorded for US$ 3000 Million in terms of value and 450,000 Thousand Units in terms of volume and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +5% for the period 2021-2028.

Asia Pacific held the leading position in the global Light Vehicle Cabin AC Filters Market, recording for 38 percent share in terms of value, followed by Europe and North America respectively

Key Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Sogefi SpA, ALCO Filters Ltd., ACDelco, Ahlstrom Corporation, Mann+Hummel GmbH, Freudenberg & Co. KG, K&N Engineering, Inc., Airmatic Filterbau GmbH, Hengst SE & Co. KG, and EuroGIELLE S.r.l.



Globally, automotive sales are roaring following the global shutdown. According to a study, automobile production is growing at a rate of about 4% annually. Global automobile production stood at 85 million units, comprising of both passenger and commercial vehicles, growing constantly to 100 million units.

Constantly increasing demand for vehicles has obliged automakers to improve production output thereby encouraging the production of cabin AC filters. According to the analysis, the Production of light vehicles in North America raised by 4 percent. Hence such factors are anticipated to drive market growth in the near future.

Generally, HVAC automobiles do not filter air available at the outside of the vehicle, which is hugely contaminated with impurities including biological to chemical pollutants like microorganisms, pollen, suspended chemicals, etc. As the HVAC system of a vehicle is handled in a closed environment, the contaminated air is enclosed inside the vehicle, which is responsible for the increase in the concentration of hazardous contaminants in the cabin. Thus, these factors are anticipated to propel the Global Light Vehicle Cabin AC Filters Market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of product:-

Particle Filter

Combined Filter

Anti-allergen Filter

Very High Efficiency Filter

On the basis of the end-users or applications:-

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

Based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

