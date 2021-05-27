Global Light Tower Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 4% Through 2027

Light tower sales are likely to surpass 191 thousand units in 2019, up from 183 thousand units in 2018, driven by demand for high-quality industrial lighting systems continues to influence the growth of light towers market. These insights are as per the latest Fact.MR report projects an optimistic scenario for light towers market in the future.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2477

“Resurgency in construction activity is providing the much-needed fillip to light tower sales. With the need of retaining productivity amid poor lighting conditions, light towers are being increasingly deployed across multiple outdoor construction sites”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Growing Applications in Mining Sector Foster Growth

According to Fact.MR’s study, healthy recovery of mining activities has worked in favor of the growth of light towers market. According to the United States Census Bureau, mining witnessed one of the highest absolute increases in terms of capital investments, i.e. 75.9 percent from 2006 to 2015. Post a remarkable downfall during first half of the decade, the resurgency in mining sector has worked out in the favor of light tower manufacturers.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2477

As per the Fact.MR study, demand for diesel light towers will reach 105 thousand units in 2019 and is not foreseen to slow down in the future. Rising popularity of diesel-based light towers can be accredited to minimum maintenance requirements, better fuel accessibility, enhanced performance consistency, and superlative storage capacity. Battery and solar light towers will remain the second and third lucrative categories in terms of sales.

The report opines that LED light towers will outsell the halide variants in 2019. The trend toward light-emitting diode (LED) lamps is more evident than ever in the light of cost-effectiveness and enhanced illumination quality as compared to that of traditional metal-halide lighting. Being nearly twice as fuel-efficient as the halide variants, LED light towers have been identified to register the fastest Y-O-Y growth in 2019.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2477/S

Construction remains the largest end use industry in the light towers market, driven by the large-scale deployment of light towers to ensure utmost productivity and workers’ safety during poor lighting conditions. Oil and gas industry trails the former in terms of demand for light towers as a result of soaring investments.

North America to Offer Profit-Making Avenues for Stakeholders

North America remains a highly significant region, offering significant opportunities to light tower manufacturers. Europe is also likely to create significant opportunities for light towers manufacturers during the course of the forecast period.

The light towers market remains moderately-consolidated with limited number of companies holding a substantial revenue share. Some of the significant entry barriers, such as high cost of manufacturing and uncompromising environmental regulations, act in favor of these well-established players in the market and help them maintain their stronghold. The tier 1 players account for nearly 38-41% revenue share with an utmost focus on strengthening of customer centricity.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2477

The top-tiered companies also remain oriented toward offering distinguishable products and services that are economically and environmentally responsible for enhancing customer values. In addition to that, the report also unveils that these leading players in the light towers market will be seen concentrating on strategies facilitating inorganic growth for solidifying their sustenance amongst fierce competition.

Fact.MR’s report offers credible insights and an in-depth opportunity assessment of light towers market. The report enunciates that the light towers market is likely to proliferate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2027.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/03/1909726/0/en/Lightweight-Structural-Material-Gaining-Prominence-in-Aerostructure-Equipment-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Flexitanks Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/flexitanks-market

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/laboratory-centrifuge-market

Sprocket Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/707/sprockets-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com