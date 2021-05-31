Global Light Diffusion Materials Market- Type, Applications, Region, End user and Segment Forecast to 2027

Global Light Diffusion Materials Market: Highlights

A diffuser is an optical component with light-scattering properties, which placed in the path of the light source to reduce the sharpness of shadows and smoothen the illumination. Diffusers ensure uniform illumination by light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and hence, they are considered an integral part of the total lighting system.

High-brightness LEDs are intense-point sources of light that create bright spots of concentrated light. Known as LED hotspots, these bright spots can be harsh on the human eye. Therefore, in order to provide glare-free LED lighting, or to create wider viewing angles, designers often choose to diffuse the light emitted. This can be carried out by inserting thin films or sheets behind the lens, which not only help diffuse light transmission but also avoid unwanted glare.

These thin films or sheets are largely used in applications such as retrofit bulb diffusers, LED linear lighting (tubes), and luminaire light covers

Key Drivers of Global Light Diffusion Materials Market

Increasing construction activities across the globe are projected to drive the global light diffusion materials market during the forecast period. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction is likely to be the most rapidly growing industry across the world by the end of 2020. Light diffusion materials are considered a preferred choice for use in various commercial buildings such as offices and schools, as these materials distribute light evenly and provide a wider viewing angle. Thus, with growth of the construction industry, the demand for light diffusion materials is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76899

Global Light Diffusion Materials Market, by Product

In terms of product, the global light diffusion materials market can be segmented into polycarbonate (PC) sheets, acrylic sheets, polypropylene, and others

The polycarbonate (PC) sheets segment is projected to account for a major share of the global light diffusion materials market by 2027

Acrylic and polycarbonate (PC) are considered an ideal choice of light diffusion materials by various LED manufacturers. These two transparent and engineered plastics are steadily replacing glass in LED applications, as they have low absorption coefficient and they offer benefits in terms of design freedom. However, in the competition to provide outstanding diffusion and light transmission, polycarbonate materials have outpaced acrylic solutions by providing better durability and impact resistance.

Polycarbonate solutions are said to be a breakthrough for LED lighting manufacturers, as they can be tailored to the specific needs of an application through the compounding process, thereby achieving light transmission greater than 90%. They offer high clarity and purity and ensure optimum light transmission.

Expanding at a significant growth rate, the polypropylene segment is expected to create significant incremental opportunity during the forecast period. Demand for other light diffusion materials is expected to remain moderate to high across different regions during the forecast period.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-in-oil-and-gas-activities-generates-promising-demand-opportunities-in-monochloroacetic-acid-market-301237277.html

Asia Pacific to be a Key Market for Light Diffusion Materials

In terms of region, the global light diffusion materials market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, the consumption of light diffusion materials is much higher than other regions. Strengthening of the construction industry in various parts of Asia Pacific is also expected to promote growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific and Europe markets witness strategic initiatives, owing to their emerging and mature nature, respectively. Some of the factors driving the market in these regions are superior growth of end-use industries, amplified local production, and increased number of domestic players.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific holds the maximum share of the global light diffusion materials market, followed by North America and Europe. Increased usage of light diffusion materials for various commercial applications, particularly in North America and Europe, is projected to fuel the market in these regions during the forecast period.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76899<ype=S

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global light diffusion materials market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:

SABIC

Tilara Polyplast Private Limited

Sun Acrylam Private Limited

Foshan Tiansu Building Materials Co., Ltd

Condale Plastics

L.P. Europe LTD

Request Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=76899

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suit e 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com