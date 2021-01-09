Global Life Science Analytics Software status and Trend analysis 2020-2028, Top key Players ccenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Chemical Abstracts Services(ACS)
Global Life Science Analytics Software Market Research Report 2020-2028:
Description:
The application of analytics has emerged as a helpful tool for several pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device enterprises, as these options help overcome challenges in data integration and enhance operational efficiency. The key applications of analytics in pharmaceutical and life sciences include regulatory compliance reporting, marketing/sales support, and product/service enablement.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global life science analytics market.
Comprehensive analysis of regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.
This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Key Manufacturer:
Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Chemical Abstracts Services(ACS), Certara, L.P., Clarivate Analytics Plc
Regional Segment Analysis:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
By Product:
Descriptive Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
By Application:
Research and Development
Clinical Trials
Preclinical Trials
Sales and Marketing Support
Regulatory Compliance
Supply Chain Analytics
Pharmacovigilance
By Delivery Model:
On-premise
On-demand
By Component
Software
Services
Recent Developments
In February 2020, IQVIA had launched Avacare Clinical Research Network that is a global-based site network, which would help provide more opportunities and patient options for clinical trials.
In May 2019, SAS Institute (US) opened its SAS Cloud offering in an Amazon Web Services’ Data Center in Singapore.
In July 2017, Accenture (Ireland) acquired LabAnswer (US). This acquisition strengthened Accenture’s product portfolio in digital technologies.
Table of Content:
Life Science Analytics Software Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.
Chapter 6: Development Trend of Life Science Analytics Software market
Continue for TOC………
