Global Life Science Analytics Software status and Trend analysis 2020-2028, Top key Players ccenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Chemical Abstracts Services(ACS)

The application of analytics has emerged as a helpful tool for several pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device enterprises, as these options help overcome challenges in data integration and enhance operational efficiency. The key applications of analytics in pharmaceutical and life sciences include regulatory compliance reporting, marketing/sales support, and product/service enablement.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global life science analytics market.

Comprehensive analysis of regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Key Manufacturer:

Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Chemical Abstracts Services(ACS), Certara, L.P., Clarivate Analytics Plc

Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Product:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Application:

Research and Development

Clinical Trials

Preclinical Trials

Sales and Marketing Support

Regulatory Compliance

Supply Chain Analytics

Pharmacovigilance

By Delivery Model:

On-premise

On-demand

By Component

Software

Services

Recent Developments

In February 2020, IQVIA had launched Avacare Clinical Research Network that is a global-based site network, which would help provide more opportunities and patient options for clinical trials.

In May 2019, SAS Institute (US) opened its SAS Cloud offering in an Amazon Web Services’ Data Center in Singapore.

In July 2017, Accenture (Ireland) acquired LabAnswer (US). This acquisition strengthened Accenture’s product portfolio in digital technologies.

